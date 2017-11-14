Fishing Club Monthly Breakfast in Auburn

Effective Use of Wooden Lures to be Discussed

The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on November 17. This event is open to club members, spouses, and non-member guests. Doors to the Lodge will open at 7:00 a.m. to share fresh brewed coffee. A fantastic $13 wide-selection buffet breakfast is served at 8:00 am followed by the 9:00 am guest speaker, Owner of Bilt to Bite Lures, Tom Reeves, will tell attendees how wooden lures are made and the effective use of them to score a wall-hanger trophy fish.

As a prolific fisherman, Tom could not find lures that he wanted to perform to his satisfaction. He studied various materials, shapes and of course color patterns that he felt would attract quality fish. Although he was using other wood lures and began to "hunt" larger fish without a lot of success with them he decides to explore making his own wood lures. This became a passion with hundreds of hours dedicated to making his own lures. It became a lengthy learning process for eight years that included fishing with some of the best fishermen that he knew, while experimenting with all sorts of shape, sizes, and color patterns, and of course field testing and putting in the hours of work and attention to detail which resulted in one of the finest wooden lures on the market. The true test was when other fishermen caught fish on his hand made, one of a kind lures.

Tom, his wife of 40 years, and their two grown children have lived in Auburn for the past thirty years regularly enjoying camping, fishing and the outdoors together. He retired from thirty-five years with the Placer County Water Agency in 2016. Tom grew-up hunting and fishing in the Foothill and beyond, literally fishing every creek, stream, pond, and lake around adding to his depth as a knowledge of what fish want.

The 30 year old, 200+ members Rooster Tails Fishing Club of Northern California, Inc. is a non-profit organization that meets the third Friday of each month to educate, entertain, and enhance fishing experience. Unlike many bass and fly fishing clubs that concentrate on very specific types of fishing, the Rooster Tails Fishing Club provides a balanced mix of fishing techniques presented by fishing experts targeting a variety of fish species on multiple types of waters. For more information contact Jim, Club Chairman, at 530-887-0479 or visit the club's web site at www.roostertailsfishingclub.org.

