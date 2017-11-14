Roseville Gas Prices Up 20 Percent Year from Last Year

Roseville, CA,- Gas prices in Roseville ticked up slightly this past week. Following on the heels on California's $5 billion a year gas tax hike, prices up about 20 percent since 2016. The currently lowest reported gas prices in Roseville are below. (Constantly updated)

Sacramento, CA, November 13- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.07/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.55/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 50.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 14.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 8.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 39.8 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on November 13 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.56/g in 2016, $2.63/g in 2015, $3.07/g in 2014, $3.46/g in 2013 and $3.70/g in 2012.



Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $3.07/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.05/g.

Modesto- $3.01/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00/g.

Oakland- $3.22/g, flat from last week's $3.22/g.



"If you use gas prices to figure out the time of year it is, you'd probably think it's spring based on the continued upward trend showing up in much of the country," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Absent is the beloved fall at the pump that we're used to that accompanies the fall weather, but apparently this year is playing a trick on motorists. The cheapest price this year was in July while the most expensive showed up after the driving season concluded as Harvey hit, and we may get closer to that mark as gasoline inventories continue to drift to new multi-year lows. It's been a lousy time for motorists, and I'd expect to see some cut their spending during the holidays as gas prices are up."



