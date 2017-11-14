$1.5 Million in Grants for Sacramento-area Nonprofits

Kaiser Permanente Awards 52 Grants

Roseville, CA,- Kaiser Permanente has awarded 52 grants totaling more than $1.5 million to local not-for-profit organizations, schools and public entities in Sacramento, Yolo and Placer counties.

The grants are part of Kaiser Permanente's long-standing Community Benefit program. This year, the grants ranged in individual amounts from $10,000 to $99,900.

The grants aim to improve access to health care services, promote healthy eating and active living, support access to mental health services, and improve individual, family and community safety.

Much of the funding will help the uninsured and underinsured gain access to health care programs and services provided by community clinics and organizations. Other grants are designed to improve overall community health through education and resources.

Among the beneficiaries is Harm Reduction Services of Sacramento, which received a $25,000 grant for comprehensive outreach, education and case management for people struggling with addiction. The funds also support training to teach friends and family members how to administer Naloxone, a drug known to save the lives of opiate users who overdose.

"This grant has been incredibly helpful because it's allowed us to provide training to 87 individuals in our Opiate Overdose Prevention and Response Training program this funding year - during which 49 overdose reversals have been reported," said Melinda Ruger, executive director of Harm Reduction Services.

"This is a perfect example of how heroic our community is: These reversals are combatting the leading cause of accidental death in the United States - overdose - because the trainees are stepping up to save the lives of their peers," Ruger added. "These folks are heroes."

A sample of how other beneficiaries are using their Community Benefit grants:

* The Roseville-based Placer Food Bank received a $25,000 grant so clients will have more access to healthy and affordable foods. The funding will also benefit the Kids Backpack Program, in which underserved children at four schools receive food and fresh produce in a backpack each week.

* Mutual Assistance Network of Sacramento received $40,000 for the Robertson Center College Sports Academy, an after-school program in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood where 300 school-age children can enjoy participating in sports at a safe location.

* Sacramento City Unified School District received a $98,000 grant to ensure that 7th and 8th grade students of John Still School in South Sacramento who are affected by trauma have access to mental health services on or off campus. In addition, dozens of staff members will be trained on trauma awareness and support.

Kaiser Permanente operates medical centers and outpatient clinics in three local service areas - South Sacramento, Sacramento and Roseville. Community Benefit grants help thousands of underserved area residents in communities throughout Greater Sacramento.

Full list of 2017 Greater Sacramento Community Benefit grant recipients:

* Always Knocking, System Level Intervention & Prevention Program

* Breathe California, Let's go APE Asthma Prevention & Education

* Child Abuse Prevention Council, Unite4Kids

* City of Folsom Parks and Recreation Department, Folsom STARS

* Community Against Sexual Harm, CASH Wellness Project

* Community Recovery Resources, Culturally Competent Navigation to Wellness

* Elk Grove Food Bank Services, Accessible and Nutritious Food Programs

* Elk Grove Unified School District, Teen Parent Program

* First Step Communities, Pilgrimage Sacramento Program

* Food Literacy Center, Food Literacy for Low-Income Kids

* Fresh Producers, Fresher Oak Park

* Folsom Cordova Unified School District, Growing Together

* Harm Reduction Services, Education Response and Access

* Health Education Council, Don't Buy The Lie

* Health Education Council, Walk with Friends: Increasing Neighborhood Cohesion

* Keaton Raphael Memorial, Road to Survival

* KidsFirst, Family Mental Wellness Program

* Latino Leadership Council, CREER En Tu Salud

* Lighthouse Counseling and Family Resource Center, Family Wellness Initiative

* Mutual Assistance Network, Robertson College Sports Academy

* My Sister's House, Addressing Abuse Across the Ages with API Communities

* NeighborWorks HomeOwnership Center Sacramento, Oak Park Farmers Market

* Parent/Teacher Home Visit Project, Parent Teacher Home Visits

* Placer County Office of Education, Creating Positive School Climate

* Placer Food Bank, Feed Our Future

* ReIMAGINE Mack Road Foundation, Summer Night Lights & Farmers Market

* Roberts Family Development Center, Teen Program and Marina Vista After School Program

* Sacramento Children's Home, Crisis Nursery

* Sacramento City Unified School District, Access to Care and Support Services

* Sacramento City Unified School District, Access to mental health care

* Sacramento Covered, Access to Care Project

* Sacramento Loaves & Fishes, Genesis Mental Health

* Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness, People's Guide to Health, Welfare & Other Services

* Saint Vincent de Paul, Free Community Health Clinics

* Saint John's Program for Real Change, Psychotropic Medication and Client Support

* Seniors First, Health Express

* Sheriff's Community Impact Program, Deputy Friend Youth Outreach Program

* Stand Up Placer, Victims' Services Program

* Soil Born Farms, Eat Your Veggies

* The Gathering Inn, Interim Care Program

* TLCS, Outpatient Services for Co-Occurring Disorders

* The Gathering Inn, Mental Health Clinician

* Valley High School, CACHE Outreach Project Community Presentations

* WayUp Sacramento, WayUp Wednesdays

* WEAVE, Safe Shelter for Victims of Intimate Partner Violence

* WellSpace Health, Interim Care Program

* WellSpace Health, T3 Foothills

* WellSpace Health, T3 South Sacramento

* WIND Youth Services, Connections

* Women's Empowerment, Substance Abuse and Domestic Violence Support Groups

* Yolo County Children's Alliance, West Sacramento Family Resource Center

* Yolo Healthy Aging Alliance, Yolo County Senior Resource Guide