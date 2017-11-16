Gun Scare in Roseville at Woodcreek High



Loaded Handgun, Knife Found

Update 4:35 PM

Roseville, CA, - At approximately 7:30 a.m., four Woodcreek High School students reported seeing another Woodcreek student with a handgun on campus. School administration immediately located and detained the student on school grounds, at which time he admitted to having a knife in his jacket pocket. He was searched and found to be in possession of a knife, upon questioning the student he said he had a BB gun and discarded it in the wetlands behind the school. The student was detained by the Roseville Police Dept. The Roseville Fire and Police Department searched the wetlands behind the high school and found the weapon which was a loaded handgun.

The student has been arrested and the school district will move forward with a recommendation for expulsion. We appreciate the cooperation from staff and students during the shelter-in-place and the quick response from the Roseville Police Department. More importantly, we want to thank the students that came forward. We ask that you reinforce with your child the importance of notifying school officials if they see or hear of anything suspicious.

UPDATE: SHELTER IN PLACE LIFTED, CAMPUS DEEMED SECURE

Roseville, CA, - This morning, the director of pupil services issued the following alert regarding a gun scare at Woodcreek High School in Roseville.

Prior to the start of school this morning, four students came to the office stating they had seen another Woodcreek student with a handgun. The Woodcreek administration immediately identified and located the student, who was brought to the office for questioning.

The Woodcreek HS Administration and School Resource Officer have interviewed the student, who admitted to bringing a BB gun to school that he claimed was discarded in the nearby wetlands. Woodcreek HS Administration and officers from the Roseville Police Department are currently conducting a search for the weapon in the wetlands.

Woodcreek staff has been informed of this potential threat and campus security has been tightened. This includes teachers being asked to keep doors locked and to maintain a heightened awareness of their surroundings.

In addition, campus monitors, the school resource officer, and the school administration have been strategically placed around the school to monitor all persons coming and going from school.