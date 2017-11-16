Gun Scare in Roseville at Woodcreek High
Loaded Handgun, Knife Found
Update 4:35 PM
Roseville, CA, - At approximately 7:30 a.m., four Woodcreek High School students reported seeing another Woodcreek student with a handgun on campus. School administration immediately located and detained the student on school grounds, at which time he admitted to having a knife in his jacket pocket. He was searched and found to be in possession of a knife, upon questioning the student he said he had a BB gun and discarded it in the wetlands behind the school. The student was detained by the Roseville Police Dept. The Roseville Fire and Police Department searched the wetlands behind the high school and found the weapon which was a loaded handgun.
The student has been arrested and the school district will move forward with a recommendation for expulsion. We appreciate the cooperation from staff and students during the shelter-in-place and the quick response from the Roseville Police Department. More importantly, we want to thank the students that came forward. We ask that you reinforce with your child the importance of notifying school officials if they see or hear of anything suspicious.
UPDATE: SHELTER IN PLACE LIFTED, CAMPUS DEEMED SECURE
Roseville, CA, - This morning, the director of pupil services issued the following alert regarding a gun scare at Woodcreek High School in Roseville.
Prior to the start of school this morning, four students came to the office stating they had seen another Woodcreek student with a handgun. The Woodcreek administration immediately identified and located the student, who was brought to the office for questioning.
The Woodcreek HS Administration and School Resource Officer have interviewed the student, who admitted to bringing a BB gun to school that he claimed was discarded in the nearby wetlands. Woodcreek HS Administration and officers from the Roseville Police Department are currently conducting a search for the weapon in the wetlands.
Woodcreek staff has been informed of this potential threat and campus security has been tightened. This includes teachers being asked to keep doors locked and to maintain a heightened awareness of their surroundings.
In addition, campus monitors, the school resource officer, and the school administration have been strategically placed around the school to monitor all persons coming and going from school.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesGun Scare in Roseville at Woodcreek HighRoseville, CA, - Roseville Police find loaded handgun following alert from Woodcreek High Students.
Ford can 'Focus' on its futureRoseville, CA,- Not many people are probably aware, but the Ford Focus has been among the top-selling cars in the world, and even held the top spot in 2013.
$1.5 Million in Grants for Sacramento-area NonprofitsRoseville, CA,- Kaiser Permanente has awarded 52 grants totaling more than $1.5 million to local not-for-profit organizations, schools and public entities in Sacramento, Yolo and Placer counties.
Roseville Gas Prices Up 20 Percent Year from Last YearRoseville, CA,- Gas prices in Roseville ticked up slightly this past week. Following on the heels on California's $5 billion a year gas tax hike
Holiday Safety Tips by Roseville Police Dept.Roseville, CA,- The holiday season is a busy and festive time. While you're busy preparing, criminals are stepping up their efforts to increase their holiday haul.
Fishing Club Monthly Breakfast in AuburnThe Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on November 17
Placer County Regional Bikeway Plan UpdateAs Placer County experiences dramatic growth in population, new homes and businesses, the popularity of cycling grows at the same time
Orange is New Pink 5K Walk for Breast CancerOrange is the New Pink 5K Walk for Breast Cancer will take place Sunday, Dec. 3 at Mandarin Hill Orchards in Penryn
Sutter Health Honored with 2017 Global Humanitarian AwardMedShare, a 501(c)3 humanitarian aid organization dedicated to global health, honored Sutter Health with a Global Humanitarian Award
Light Up a Life to Honor Loss of Loved OnesAuburn, CA, - The loss of a loved one can be difficult, especially during the holiday season. Sutter Auburn Faith Hospice understands the importance of honoring those who have passed
Electric Bike Share System to Launch in 2018Sacramento - Social Bicycles will launch its electric-assist JUMP bike share program in Davis, Sacramento, and West Sacramento on May 15, 2018
Traffic Jam: 80/65 Interchange Improvement UpdatesRoseville, CA - Are you confused about the planned improvements on the I-80/ SR 65 interchange?
NEWS: In Case You Missed It