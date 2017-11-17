California Bowl in Roseville November 24- 26

10th Annual California Bowl Arrives in Roseville

Roseville, CA - Nov. 16, 2017 -One of the most competitive and exciting youth football tournaments on the west coast returns to Roseville over Thanksgiving weekend. Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to be teaming up with A2K Sports & Entertainment to bring the 10th Annual California Bowl to three area high schools on Nov. 24-26.

Oakmont, Roseville and Woodcreek High Schools will host this incredible three-day event that is known in the youth football world simply as Cali Bowl. Players as young as 5-years-old up to 14 will compete in five different divisions from Mighty Mites to Midgets.

Brent Gray, who serves as the tournament director and has been at the helm since Cali Bowl's inception, enthusiastically responds when asked about hitting this milestone, "I'm more than humbled to have been able to host this event for 10 years; I can't wait for the next 10!"

"We started with six teams, nothing fancy and now fast-forward to 2017 where Cali Bowl has evolved into a tournament that teams plan for all year to attend," explained Gray. "This year we have 32 teams coming from throughout the state and even from Nevada and Arizona."

The games will have play-by-play announcers as well as live streaming for all the fans that can't make the trip out to Roseville. Spectator fees are $10 per day for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. A three-day wristband pass will also be available for $25 providing access to all three-days of the competition.

The schedule will be available after Nov. 20 on cailbowl.info so mark your calendars and come see some serious youth football! Oakmont High School is located at 1710 Cirby Way, Roseville High School is at 1 Tiger Way and Woodcreek High School is at 2551 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. all in Roseville.