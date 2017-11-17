How the Grinch Stole Christmas Comes to Life at This Event
Annual Winter Wonderland Event
Sacramento, Calif. - Dr. Seuss' beloved holiday tale "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" will come to life at Fairytale Town's annual Winter Wonderland event.
Families can enjoy four nights of family fun and holiday entertainment at the storybook park on Saturdays and Sundays, December 9, 10, 16, and 17. Fairytale Town will be open special hours for the event from 1 to 7 p.m.
The storybook park will be trimmed with festive holiday and Grinch-inspired décor. Starting at dusk each night, a dazzling display of lights will light up the park. A flurry of snow will fall nightly at 7 p.m. near the Mother Goose Stage, and families can step inside a giant snow globe. Children of all ages will enjoy making Grinch-themed hands-on activities, including making a Grinch face mask and a Grinch heart, which grows three sizes at the end of the classic book. Victorian carolers will stroll through the park, and vendors will be on-site selling gifts and crafts.
Santa Claus will be making a special stop at Fairytale Town and will be available for visits and photos in his workshop, located in the Children's Theater, from 3 to 6 p.m. A visit with Santa is included with admission; printed photos by Clementine Photo Booths are $5 per photo. Please Note: The Santa line closes at 6 p.m. promptly.
Tickets to Winter Wonderland are $3.50 for members and $7 for nonmembers. Children ages 1 and under are free. Tickets are available for purchase online at fairytaletown.org, by phone at (916) 808-7462, or in person at the Fairytale Town box office.
Winter Wonderland is sponsored by the Loveall Foundation for Children, Delfino Madden O'Malley Coyle & Koewler, LLP, and SMUD.
For more information, visit fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-7462.
Winter Wonderland at Fairytale Town
When: Saturdays & Sundays, Dec. 9, 10, 16 & 17 (weather permitting)
Special Park & Event Hours: 1 - 7 p.m.
Where: Fairytale Town, 3901 Land Park Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822
Cost: $3.50 for members and $7 for nonmembers. Children 1 and under are free.
Phone: (916) 808-7462
