Holiday in the Hills on the Placer Wine Trail in December
Self-Guided Placer Wine Trail Tour & Toy Drive Benefitting Toys for Tots
Roseville, CA, - Come join us and help celebrate the holidays on the Placer Wine Trail to benefit Toys for Tots. Enjoy the holidays in Placer County with some great local wine, tasty bites and fun all for a great cause.
Holiday in the Hills
December 2 & 3, 2017
Hours: 12pm to 5pm each day
Where: Placer County Wine Trail Wineries - Auburn, Lincoln, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Newcastle & Rocklin
Cost: $20/person per day Attendance is encouraged on both days, simply purchase a ticket for each day.
Purchase Your Tickets
https://placerholidayswine.eventbrite.com
Activities
Wine tasting at 15+ participating wineries - Food Trucks - Music - Holiday Specials - Toy Drive Benefitting Toys for Tots + More! Start your tour at any participating winery. Wine tasting at all participating wineries is included with purchase of event ticket.
Participating Wineries
Bear River, Cante ao Vinho, Casque, Ciotti, Davis Dean, Dono dal Cielo, Fawnridge, Lone Buffalo, Mt. Vernon, PaZa, Pescatore, River Rock Ranch, Rancho Roble, Rock Hill, Secret Ravine, Viña Castellano, and Wise Villa
Helping Others
Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for discounts on wine, including 10% off your first bottle at each winery. Toys will be donated to the Marine Toys for Tots nonprofit organization.
