Macy's Theatre of Lights in Sacramento
Holiday Magic continues in Old Sacramento with Spectacular & FREE Family-Friendly Performances
OLD SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An electrifying and family-friendly holiday tradition, the ever-popular "Macy's Theatre of Lights" performances has returned to dazzle the Old Sacramento historic district again this season. Taking place on K Street between Front and 2nd Streets, free performances continue for a total of 22 magical evenings ending on Christmas Eve.
Each holiday season, it takes a number of involved partners, sponsors and supporting businesses to make this elaborate and FREE holiday light show happen. The spectacular annual event is proudly presented by DOCO (Downtown Commons) and Old Sacramento District (a division of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership), and is sponsored by the City of Sacramento, SacPark, California State Railroad Museum Foundation, Evangeline's, Christmas Tree Promotion Board, SMUD and Energy Upgrade California. With media support generously provided by FOX40, additional support is provided by many actively involved Old Sacramento merchants and small business owners.
With the 60' tall Umpqua Bank Holiday Tree serving as a visually exciting centerpiece, "Macy's Theatre of Lights" was conceived and created by Stage Nine Entertainment's Troy Carlson and is produced by some of California's finest talents in the field of light and sound: Sacramento Theatrical Lighting (STL), Associated Sound and Skywalker Sound, and Emmy-nominated voice actor Bill Farmer, the voice of Disney's Goofy. The "Macy's Theatre of Lights" artfully mixes the historic charm of Old Sacramento with state-of-the-art sound and lighting technology to create a memorable holiday experience for visitors of all ages. Old Sacramento's "Macy's Theatre of Lights" blends a symphony of lights, sounds and visual effects that transport the audience back in time with a reading of the famous poem The Night Before Christmas by Clement Clarke Moore. The narrated reading of the powerful and nostalgic poem is brought to life through theatrical elements and visually-exciting lighting choreography that takes place on the balconies and rooftops of Old Sacramento's historic buildings. With updated props and show surprises including "snow" falling on spectators below, the crowd-favorite villain Jack Frost returns this year (always with new tricks up his sleeve) to add dramatic tension and suspense to the show.
Two 20-minute performances are offered on Thursdays through Sundays at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (with the exception of Thanksgiving Day when no performances are scheduled) and also on Tuesday, December 19 and Wednesday, December 20. With one performance only on Christmas Eve, the final "Macy's Theatre of Lights" performance for the season takes place on December 24 at 6 p.m.
And, as a special - and often surprising - treat on many nights, local celebrities and influential community members will entertain the audience in the guest role of "papa" or "mama" wearing a stocking cap and oftentimes decked out in holiday pajamas. Community members are encouraged to make Old Sacramento a must-visit holiday destination to experience the magical "Macy's Theatre of Lights" performances every season while also supporting the array of locally-owned businesses, shops and eateries available in Old Sacramento.
More information about the "Macy's Theatre of Lights" performances or other events and activities happening in historic Sacramento is available by calling 916-970-5226 or visiting www.oldsacramento.com.
