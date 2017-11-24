12 Days of Midtown Festivities and Fun this December

Midtown Sacramento Ready for the Holidays

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Committed to fostering a center for culture, creativity and vibrancy in Sacramento's urban core, the Midtown Association is pleased to present another season of "12 Days of Midtown" where local businesses and organizations offer celebratory events, activities and specials to encourage visitors to spend time in Midtown this season.

"Amid a thriving urban environment, the holidays offer a perfect opportunity to explore, discover and/or revisit Midtown," said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. "With so many locally owned businesses and eateries, guests to Midtown can take great pride in supporting the community while engaging in festive activities and finding unique gift items along the way."

Throughout the first 12 days of December, Midtown guests can experience something extra special each day, a sampling of which includes the following:

* Friday, 12/1 - Ginger Elizabeth (1801 L Street) will debut their ever-popular holiday macarons

* Saturday, 12/2 - Makers Mart Holiday 2017 (1705 I Street) features quality crafted hand-made gift ideas

* Sunday, 12/3 - "A Holiday Mix Tape" presented by the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus (2100 J Street)

* Monday, 12/4 - Vivien Lee Christmas Show at CLARA (2420 N Street)

* Tuesday, 12/5 - Hot Toddy competition at Golden Bear (2326 K Street)

* Wednesday, 12/6 - Holiday ornament making class at The Painted Cork (1624 J Street)

* Thursday, 12/7 - Holiday cards with Green Screen Photography at Hacker Lab (1715 I Street)

* Friday, 12/8 - Holiday Making Workshop at ArtBeast Children's Studio (2226 K Street)

* Saturday, 12/9 - "A Simple Emigrant Christmas" at Sutter's Fort State Historic Park (2701 L Street)

* Sunday, 12/10 - "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" at Capital Stage Company (2215 J Street)

* Monday, 12/11 - $1 off holiday treats at Nekter Juice Bar (1050 20th Street Suite 120)

* Tuesday, 12/12 - Santa Rhumba Extravaganza at Harlow's Restaurant & Nightclub (2708 J Street)

Midtown is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. The City of Sacramento will offer FREE metered parking on weekdays after 4:30 p.m. and all-day on weekends starting November 25 through December 24, 2017 in Midtown. For more parking specific information, please visit sacpark.org.

For a more comprehensive (and continually updated) listing of "12 Days of Midtown" activities and/or more information about Midtown Sacramento, please visit http://exploremidtown.org/12-days-of-midtown