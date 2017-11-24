12 Days of Midtown Festivities and Fun this December
Midtown Sacramento Ready for the Holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Committed to fostering a center for culture, creativity and vibrancy in Sacramento's urban core, the Midtown Association is pleased to present another season of "12 Days of Midtown" where local businesses and organizations offer celebratory events, activities and specials to encourage visitors to spend time in Midtown this season.
"Amid a thriving urban environment, the holidays offer a perfect opportunity to explore, discover and/or revisit Midtown," said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. "With so many locally owned businesses and eateries, guests to Midtown can take great pride in supporting the community while engaging in festive activities and finding unique gift items along the way."
Throughout the first 12 days of December, Midtown guests can experience something extra special each day, a sampling of which includes the following:
* Friday, 12/1 - Ginger Elizabeth (1801 L Street) will debut their ever-popular holiday macarons
* Saturday, 12/2 - Makers Mart Holiday 2017 (1705 I Street) features quality crafted hand-made gift ideas
* Sunday, 12/3 - "A Holiday Mix Tape" presented by the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus (2100 J Street)
* Monday, 12/4 - Vivien Lee Christmas Show at CLARA (2420 N Street)
* Tuesday, 12/5 - Hot Toddy competition at Golden Bear (2326 K Street)
* Wednesday, 12/6 - Holiday ornament making class at The Painted Cork (1624 J Street)
* Thursday, 12/7 - Holiday cards with Green Screen Photography at Hacker Lab (1715 I Street)
* Friday, 12/8 - Holiday Making Workshop at ArtBeast Children's Studio (2226 K Street)
* Saturday, 12/9 - "A Simple Emigrant Christmas" at Sutter's Fort State Historic Park (2701 L Street)
* Sunday, 12/10 - "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" at Capital Stage Company (2215 J Street)
* Monday, 12/11 - $1 off holiday treats at Nekter Juice Bar (1050 20th Street Suite 120)
* Tuesday, 12/12 - Santa Rhumba Extravaganza at Harlow's Restaurant & Nightclub (2708 J Street)
Midtown is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. The City of Sacramento will offer FREE metered parking on weekdays after 4:30 p.m. and all-day on weekends starting November 25 through December 24, 2017 in Midtown. For more parking specific information, please visit sacpark.org.
For a more comprehensive (and continually updated) listing of "12 Days of Midtown" activities and/or more information about Midtown Sacramento, please visit http://exploremidtown.org/12-days-of-midtown
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesVolunteers Needed to Assist with Annual Kid's Shopping TripRoseville, Calif. - Placer County nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund is seeking nearly 800 volunteers to accompany over 500 local, underserved children on a holiday shopping trip
Yamaha THR10X The Very Best Practice Amp Ever?WOW...The Yamaha THR10X is the very best practice amp I have ever heard.
2017 Ford Fusion Energi features lot of upsideRoseville, CA - Choosing just the right versions of the Ford Fusion is similar to a tricky multiple-choice test where all the possible answers seem plausible.
Emerald Cup Adds Portugal. The Man To LineupSanta Rosa, CA - The 14th annual Emerald Cup is excited to add Portugal. The Man to the artist lineup. The Emerald Cup will take place at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, CA
12 Days of Midtown Festivities and Fun this DecemberSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Committed to fostering a center for culture, creativity and vibrancy in Sacramento's urban core, the Midtown Association is pleased to present another season
Major UC Davis Medical Center Seismic Upgrades Underway(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Getting ready for "the big one" - a major earthquake - is a constant focus at UC Davis Medical Center. Seismic safety planning and construction
Macy's Theatre of Lights in SacramentoOLD SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An electrifying and family-friendly holiday tradition, the ever-popular "Macy's Theatre of Lights" performances has returned to dazzle the Old Sacramento
Holiday in the Hills on the Placer Wine Trail in DecemberRoseville, CA, - Come join us and help celebrate the holidays on the Placer Wine Trail to benefit Toys for Tots. Enjoy the holidays in Placer County
How the Grinch Stole Christmas Comes to Life at This EventSacramento, Calif. - Dr. Seuss' beloved holiday tale "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" will come to life at Fairytale Town's annual Winter Wonderland event.
California Bowl in Roseville November 24- 26Roseville, CA - Nov. 16, 2017 -One of the most competitive and exciting youth football tournaments on the west coast returns to Roseville over Thanksgiving weekend.
Kids with Disabilities to Get Help with Telemedicine Program (Sacramento, Calif.) - The UC Davis Department of Pediatrics has received a $2 million, five-year grant from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to fund a new telemedicine program
Gun Scare in Roseville at Woodcreek HighRoseville, CA, - Roseville Police find loaded handgun following alert from Woodcreek High Students.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It