Emerald Cup Adds Portugal. The Man To Lineup
Happening At The Sonoma County Fairgrounds On December 9-10, 2017
Headliners Include The Roots, Gramatik, Hieroglyphics, Pimps Of Joytime, Chali 2na And More To Come!
Santa Rosa, CA - The 14th annual Emerald Cup is excited to add Portugal. The Man to the artist lineup. The Emerald Cup will take place at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, CA from December 9-10, 2017. Adding to this year's impressive lineup which already brings the legendary Roots, Gramatik, Hieroglyphics, Pimps of Joytime, Chali 2NA with more impressive artists to be announced soon.
The Emerald Cup, founded by Tim Blake in 2003, is California's premier outdoor organic medicinal cannabis competition for growing and breeding. What started as a small passionate 200-person event at Blake's Area 101 property has blossomed into today's most prestigious organic cannabis competition. The two-day event gathers growers, industry leaders, and cannabis enthusiasts together to partake in educational panels from legislation to farming practices, while bringing you face to face with cutting edge vendors, and topped with a diverse musical lineup.
Tim Blake enthusiastically states, "Music has always been an important aspect for our event and I'm very excited how 2017's lineup is shaping up. After a day full of educational panels and informative workshops, it's essential we bring the right vibes of music and entertainment to our attendees."
The Emerald Cup prides itself in bringing together experts and educators in the cannabis field from fellow farmers, patients, and patrons each year. The Cannifornian says, "The Emerald Cup is Northern California's premier destination for medicinal marijuana, while advancing the concept of sustainable, outdoor farming. Its reputation is firmly solidified as the largest, most respected, organic, outdoor, medicinal cannabis competition in the world." More details and tickets can be found at http://theemeraldcup.com.
2017 Artist Announcement:
• The Roots
• Portugal. The Man
• Gramatik
• Hieroglyphics
• Pimps of Joytime
• Chali 2NA
FESTIVAL DETAILS
The 14th Annual Emerald Cup
Dates: Saturday, December 9, 2017 - Sunday December 10, 2017
Time: Doors at 11am PT
Venue: Sonoma County Fairgrounds
Address: 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Admission: Varies // $60 - $400
Purchase Link: https://emeraldcup2017.eventbrite.com
Age restrictions: 18+
