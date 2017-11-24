2017 Ford Fusion Energi features lot of upside
Ford Fusion Energi offers a midsize plug-in hybrid
Roseville, CA - Choosing just the right versions of the Ford Fusion is similar to a tricky multiple-choice test where all the possible answers seem plausible.
There are a dozen trim levels for the popular midsize sedan. And from this vantage point it seems that all of them have a good upside. There's also considerable variety when choosing an engine - there are six different ones in the Fusion lineup.
Ford decided to weigh into the relatively new plug-in hybrid technology five years ago, introducing the Ford Fusion Energi as the only plug-in hybrid in the midsize class. Many manufacturers followed and now there is plenty of competition.
We like Ford's choice in a name, because the Energi certainly conserves. Although it harbors the challenges that all plug-in hybrids face, the Energi can be quite cost effective, considering it gets 41-44 mpg in the combined efforts of the gas and electric power.
2017 Ford Fusion Energi
* Performance: hybrid plug-in 2.0-liter, four cylinder, 188 horsepower
* Mileage estimate: 41-44 mpg
* Price estimate: $34,100 to $36,100
* Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited
The Energi engine is a 2.0-liter, four cylinder that interacts with the electric motor to produce 188 horsepower. It goes 0-60 mph in 8.5 seconds, a full second slower than the Camry Hybrid, probably due to the Energi's weight of 4,000 pounds.
The good news is the Energi runs forever. In electric mode only, the Fusion has a range of 21 miles - so it is capable of transporting someone to work each day, assuming the commute is short. Some Energi rivals only have a range of 11-13 miles.
Note that the plug-in hybrid makes for terrific transportation on a long road trip. Overall, the hybrid and electric Energi will combine for a super-sized 610-mile journey, so visiting a gas station may never be needed.
Unless you are the very discerning type, it's difficult to know when the Energi is running on electric only or utilizing gas. Either way, it provides a fairly zippy ride. The Energi has a 7.6-kilowatt lithium-ion battery pack and receives its charge when motion from a second motor/generator driven by the engine and from regenerative braking. When parked, the battery can be plugged in for recharging.
Overall, the 2017 crop of Fusion vehicles received a remodeling that includes a next-generation infotainment system, refreshed exterior, improved center console, new driver assistance technologies, and more.
Like its counterparts in the Fusion lineup, the attractive-looking Energi is spirited sedan that possesses athleticism; so it's fun to drive. The solid handling puts the driver in a good state of mind in terms of control in all driving situations - freeway, around town, and even on a zigzag country roads.
We're also fans of the interior that features a stylish cabin that looks cool and is efficient. Note that the Energi trunk, which harbors a large battery pack, has limited space (8.2 cubic feet) and can't store very much due to its bi-level configuration.
We expect Ford will soon be adding to the mileage capacity of the plug-in hybrid and overall the Ford Fusion Energi will continue its residence among the list of desirable midsize sedans.
About Weidel on Wheels
Weidel on Wheels author Jeffrey Weidel is an award-winning writer from the Sacramento region who has reviewed automobiles for more than two decades. He can be reached at skiweidel@gmail.com
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesVolunteers Needed to Assist with Annual Kid's Shopping TripRoseville, Calif. - Placer County nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund is seeking nearly 800 volunteers to accompany over 500 local, underserved children on a holiday shopping trip
Yamaha THR10X The Very Best Practice Amp Ever?WOW...The Yamaha THR10X is the very best practice amp I have ever heard.
2017 Ford Fusion Energi features lot of upsideRoseville, CA - Choosing just the right versions of the Ford Fusion is similar to a tricky multiple-choice test where all the possible answers seem plausible.
Emerald Cup Adds Portugal. The Man To LineupSanta Rosa, CA - The 14th annual Emerald Cup is excited to add Portugal. The Man to the artist lineup. The Emerald Cup will take place at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, CA
12 Days of Midtown Festivities and Fun this DecemberSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Committed to fostering a center for culture, creativity and vibrancy in Sacramento's urban core, the Midtown Association is pleased to present another season
Major UC Davis Medical Center Seismic Upgrades Underway(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Getting ready for "the big one" - a major earthquake - is a constant focus at UC Davis Medical Center. Seismic safety planning and construction
Macy's Theatre of Lights in SacramentoOLD SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An electrifying and family-friendly holiday tradition, the ever-popular "Macy's Theatre of Lights" performances has returned to dazzle the Old Sacramento
Holiday in the Hills on the Placer Wine Trail in DecemberRoseville, CA, - Come join us and help celebrate the holidays on the Placer Wine Trail to benefit Toys for Tots. Enjoy the holidays in Placer County
How the Grinch Stole Christmas Comes to Life at This EventSacramento, Calif. - Dr. Seuss' beloved holiday tale "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" will come to life at Fairytale Town's annual Winter Wonderland event.
California Bowl in Roseville November 24- 26Roseville, CA - Nov. 16, 2017 -One of the most competitive and exciting youth football tournaments on the west coast returns to Roseville over Thanksgiving weekend.
Kids with Disabilities to Get Help with Telemedicine Program (Sacramento, Calif.) - The UC Davis Department of Pediatrics has received a $2 million, five-year grant from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to fund a new telemedicine program
Gun Scare in Roseville at Woodcreek HighRoseville, CA, - Roseville Police find loaded handgun following alert from Woodcreek High Students.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It