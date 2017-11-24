Yamaha THR10X The Very Best Practice Amp Ever?

WOW...The Yamaha THR10X is the very best practice amp I have ever heard.

It's small, can run on batteries, and has a full driven sound that will knock you out.

Lets start with the modes

The Yamaha THR10X has 5 overdrive amp settings, 2 are mesa recto types, 2 are the EVH brown sounds, and one is what they call Southern HI, kinda like a Orange Hi Watt type overdrive. IT also has a clean, and a Bass setting and a flat setting. You can save 5 faves with the touch of a button. The THR also comes loaded with effects, like reverb, delay, chorus, and flange. Also has a headphone out and a USB port.

Now for practice,

It's a champ of a deal, but you can record with it as well and get some very good tones with out much hassle. I played it with a Tele, Strat, and a older Gibson SG and they all sounded true to form and the lead tones were to die for. Yamaha really hit the ball out of the park on this amp.

The amp has two small speakers and a nice LED lighting. This amp never sounded fake or sterile to me whatsoever.

I listened to the Yamaha THR10X on Youtube and read some reviews, then played it at Guitar Center. Well I am buying one for Christmas for myself. I just can't get the good lead tones out of my head. Can't wait to run my bass into it as well. The Strat tones even on the cleans with a small amount of delay & chorus were awesome.

Overall I can't find one thing I don't like about it, what more can you ask for in a great practice amp that can cover recording duties as well. All for $299.00

On a scale of 1-10, the Yamaha THR10X amp rates a solid 10 in my book.