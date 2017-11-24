Volunteers Needed to Assist with Annual Kid's Shopping Trip

Tommy Apostolos Fund searches for 800 volunteers to make its annual holiday shopping day possible

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund is seeking nearly 800 volunteers to accompany over 500 local, underserved children on a holiday shopping trip for new clothes, shoes, and various winter essentials. The organization's signature event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 and is made possible through the generosity of Kohl's, volunteers, community donors and corporate sponsors.

For the past 30 years, the Fund has worked directly with Roseville school district teachers and staff who refer worthy students from within the community. Each volunteer is paired with two children to escort through the store to shop outside of Kohl's normal business hours.

"The gift of your time means the world to these kids, you can see it on their sweet faces," commented Hallie Romero, executive director at Tommy Apostolos Fund. "By the end of the morning, you will have made a huge impact in the lives of children who need a little extra holiday cheer."

Those interested in volunteering are invited to connect through the Tommy Apostolos website, tommyafund.com, and expedite the shopping day process by completing the release form. Questions may be addressed to tommyafund@gmail.com or through the website's Contact Us page. Volunteers must be over the age of 18. Community members can also support the Holiday Shopping Day with a monetary donation submitted to tommyafund.com/donate.

Events Details:

Saturday, December 2, 2017

5:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Kohl's - 10375 Fairway Drive, Roseville

About Tommy Apostolos Fund

Established in 1988, Tommy Apostolos Fund is a nonprofit organization committed to providing clothing, school supplies & other necessities to children in Roseville. The organization is prominently recognized throughout the Placer County community for hosting fundraising events, school supply drives and its annual Kid's Shopping Trip.