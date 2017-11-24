Volunteers Needed to Assist with Annual Kid's Shopping Trip
Tommy Apostolos Fund searches for 800 volunteers to make its annual holiday shopping day possible
Roseville, Calif. - Placer County nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund is seeking nearly 800 volunteers to accompany over 500 local, underserved children on a holiday shopping trip for new clothes, shoes, and various winter essentials. The organization's signature event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 and is made possible through the generosity of Kohl's, volunteers, community donors and corporate sponsors.
For the past 30 years, the Fund has worked directly with Roseville school district teachers and staff who refer worthy students from within the community. Each volunteer is paired with two children to escort through the store to shop outside of Kohl's normal business hours.
"The gift of your time means the world to these kids, you can see it on their sweet faces," commented Hallie Romero, executive director at Tommy Apostolos Fund. "By the end of the morning, you will have made a huge impact in the lives of children who need a little extra holiday cheer."
Those interested in volunteering are invited to connect through the Tommy Apostolos website, tommyafund.com, and expedite the shopping day process by completing the release form. Questions may be addressed to tommyafund@gmail.com or through the website's Contact Us page. Volunteers must be over the age of 18. Community members can also support the Holiday Shopping Day with a monetary donation submitted to tommyafund.com/donate.
Events Details:
Saturday, December 2, 2017
5:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Kohl's - 10375 Fairway Drive, Roseville
About Tommy Apostolos Fund
Established in 1988, Tommy Apostolos Fund is a nonprofit organization committed to providing clothing, school supplies & other necessities to children in Roseville. The organization is prominently recognized throughout the Placer County community for hosting fundraising events, school supply drives and its annual Kid's Shopping Trip.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesVolunteers Needed to Assist with Annual Kid's Shopping TripRoseville, Calif. - Placer County nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund is seeking nearly 800 volunteers to accompany over 500 local, underserved children on a holiday shopping trip
Yamaha THR10X The Very Best Practice Amp Ever?WOW...The Yamaha THR10X is the very best practice amp I have ever heard.
2017 Ford Fusion Energi features lot of upsideRoseville, CA - Choosing just the right versions of the Ford Fusion is similar to a tricky multiple-choice test where all the possible answers seem plausible.
Emerald Cup Adds Portugal. The Man To LineupSanta Rosa, CA - The 14th annual Emerald Cup is excited to add Portugal. The Man to the artist lineup. The Emerald Cup will take place at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, CA
12 Days of Midtown Festivities and Fun this DecemberSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Committed to fostering a center for culture, creativity and vibrancy in Sacramento's urban core, the Midtown Association is pleased to present another season
Major UC Davis Medical Center Seismic Upgrades Underway(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Getting ready for "the big one" - a major earthquake - is a constant focus at UC Davis Medical Center. Seismic safety planning and construction
Macy's Theatre of Lights in SacramentoOLD SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An electrifying and family-friendly holiday tradition, the ever-popular "Macy's Theatre of Lights" performances has returned to dazzle the Old Sacramento
Holiday in the Hills on the Placer Wine Trail in DecemberRoseville, CA, - Come join us and help celebrate the holidays on the Placer Wine Trail to benefit Toys for Tots. Enjoy the holidays in Placer County
How the Grinch Stole Christmas Comes to Life at This EventSacramento, Calif. - Dr. Seuss' beloved holiday tale "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" will come to life at Fairytale Town's annual Winter Wonderland event.
California Bowl in Roseville November 24- 26Roseville, CA - Nov. 16, 2017 -One of the most competitive and exciting youth football tournaments on the west coast returns to Roseville over Thanksgiving weekend.
Kids with Disabilities to Get Help with Telemedicine Program (Sacramento, Calif.) - The UC Davis Department of Pediatrics has received a $2 million, five-year grant from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to fund a new telemedicine program
Gun Scare in Roseville at Woodcreek HighRoseville, CA, - Roseville Police find loaded handgun following alert from Woodcreek High Students.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It