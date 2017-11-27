The Polar Express returns to IMAX this December
The Polar Express: An IMAX 3D Experience
(Sacramento, Calif. - November 17, 2017) - Back by popular demand, The Polar Express: An IMAX 3D Experience will return this holiday season to The Esquire IMAX Theatre.
As the first full-length feature ever converted into IMAX(r) 3D, the film opened in 2004 to great critical acclaim and has grossed more than $60 million in IMAX box office since that time. In recognition of its enduring popularity, The Esquire IMAX Theatre welcomes The Polar Express 3D for an exclusive IMAX-only encore engagement.
In The Polar Express: An IMAX 3D Experience audiences will become totally immersed in the IMAX 3D presentation, digitally re-mastered using proprietary IMAX 3D DMR(tm) technology ... grasping at falling snowflakes, ducking as the train screeches into their lap and feeling the howl of the steam whistle via state-of-the-art digital surround sound. The crystal-clear images, coupled with the Esquire IMAX Theatre's six story high and 80 foot wide screen, customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.
"When I saw the tests for The Polar Express in IMAX 3D, I was excited that audiences would be able to experience the movie this way," said director Robert Zemeckis. "The 3D adds incredible depth and allows the viewers to experience the visual splendor and amazing adventure of this classic story in a way which should create a really memorable experience, not only this holiday season but for years to come."
The Academy Award-winning team of Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Cast Away) reunited for this inspiring holiday adventure based on the classic Caldecott Medal-winning children's book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.
The Polar Express: An IMAX 3D Experience is rated G and has a running time of 110 minutes.
The Esquire IMAX Theatre is located at 1211 K Street in downtown Sacramento, CA. For information on tickets and showtimes, please call 916-443-IMAX (4629) or visit the website at www.imax.com/sacramento.
