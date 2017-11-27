New Fees and Rates for Placer County Water Agency Customers
Board Adopts New Water Rates For Western Water System
AUBURN, Calif. - At the November 16 meeting of the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors, the Board approved a resolution adopting new rates, fees, and charges for water service throughout the Agency's Western Water system, also known as Zone 6. The Western Water system encompasses all of PCWA's current service area.
The new rates, which take effect January 1, 2018, were calculated using a cost-of-service approach and are the result of a two-year rate study, conducted by an independent rate consultant, which took into account Agency revenue requirements and associated costs. The rate schedule restructures existing treated and untreated water rates, for retail and resale customers, by establishing a uniform rate structure throughout PCWA's Western Water system, and consolidating the Agency's current, seven-tier commodity structure to three tiers, for most rate schedules. Included in the rates is an annual escalation equal to the rate of inflation, subject to annual Board confirmation.
"We are very grateful to the customers who attended the public hearing on November 2, and all the comments received in writing," said Einar Maisch, PCWA's General Manager. "While raising rates is never something you want to do, this new rate structure covers our operating costs and keeps the Agency in compliance with current state law. As we move forward, we will continue to look for ways to deliver the highest quality water at a reasonable cost."
In order to adopt the new rates and charges, PCWA had to comply with Proposition 218. The Board initiated the Proposition 218 process on September 8, and concluded it with a public hearing on November 2.
More information on the adopted rate schedule for the Western Water system is available at pcwa.net.
The next regular meeting of the PCWA Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2:00 PM at the PCWA Business Center, 144 Ferguson Road, in Auburn. PCWA board meetings are open to the public.
For information on PCWA board meetings, please contact the Clerk to the Board at (530) 823-4850 or (800) 464-0030.
