New Rates for Placer County Connect Card

Placer Commuter Express phasing out 20-ride pass in favor of Connect Card fare system

Riders on the Placer Commuter Express, a bus service between Placer County and Sacramento, have been increasingly using the Connect Card, a new regional transit fare payment system. The card allows Placer County Transit passengers to ride on eight other Sacramento-area public transportation systems. Placer County Transit has accepted the card since June when all nine transit systems adopted its use.

The county Board of Supervisors approved fare adjustments for the Commuter Express' 20-ride pass, converting it to a cash value on the Connect Card. Most Commuter Express riders use a monthly pass that can be loaded onto the Connect Card. However, the 20-ride pass cannot be loaded on the card. Instead, the cost of the 20-ride pass will be loaded onto the card, which will enable the boarding fare to be deducted each time the card is used.

The fare modification approved today will make it easier to use the card and in some instances, fares will either the remain the same or become slightly cheaper. Existing 20-ride passes will still be honored but sale of these cards will be phased out and replaced by adding the cash value of a 20-ride pass onto the Connect Card. The new fares will take effect Jan. 1, 2018.

The Connect Card allows a passenger to load cash value or a monthly pass onto a smart card, which is then read by a device on the bus. Loading the card can be accomplished online. All of the nine regional transit operators are working to transition as many passengers as practical over to the Connect Card. Connect Card also offers online account management, including replacing lost or stolen cards, and a feature to autoload a card before the cash value is depleted or the current monthly pass expires.

Participating agencies are: Sacramento Regional Transit, El Dorado Transit, Etran, Folsom Stage Line, Roseville Transit, South County Transit Link, Yolobus, Yuba-Sutter Transit and Placer County Transit.