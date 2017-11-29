Rocklin High School plays Host to Football Championships

Football University's Championship Games Dec. 2-3

Rocklin, CA - Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to be teaming up with All American Games (AAG) for the second straight year to bring the Football University (FBU) Pacific Region West Championship games to Placer Valley. Twelve youth football teams will take to the field at Rocklin High School on Dec. 2-3 in hopes of earning a spot at the National Championships in Naples, Florida that start on Dec. 18.

AAG Operations Manager Joe Hale explained that this regional championship will showcase players from 6th, 7th and 8th grade. "Four all-star teams from each grade level will compete with one champion prevailing from each grade," stated Hale.

"Teams are traveling from Seattle, Northern Washington and the Bay Area as well as Sacramento to compete at this regional championship," added Hale. "This is the last step before they go on to Naples and only three of the 12 teams competing will have a chance to play for the National Championship."

Four-time Super Bowl champion and former San Francisco 49er Mike Wilson will also be on-site both days for the tournament serving as the Senior Representative for FBU. Wilson had a notable NFL wide receiver career for the 49ers from 1981 to 1990 and played along side the likes of Dwight Clark, Freddie Solomon and Jerry Rice. He coached at the collegiate and professional level from 1992 to 2012 and now heads camps and tournaments for FBU.

Come watch these talented and tough middle schoolers live as they bring their "A" game in hopes of becoming National Champions! Games start at 8 a.m. each day. Rocklin High School is located at 5301 Victory Ln, in Rocklin.