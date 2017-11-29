Placer County Museums Now Celebrating Traditions of Christmas Past
Placer museums in Auburn to exhibit traditions of Christmas past
Auburn, CA- Placer County Museums is decking the halls of three Auburn museums this year with the trappings of Christmas past, with festive exhibits on display from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day.
The sights, sounds and smells of a Victorian Christmas will be featured at the Bernhard Museum. Come by during regular museum hours to acquaint yourself with some customs of the era including music, fashion, typical Christmas gifts, foods and St. Nicholas' sidekick, Krampus.
The Placer County Museum will be dressed for the season with plenty of holiday decorations and a tree that features turn-of-the-century Christmas cards. The museum will also be open during Old Town Country Christmas on Dec. 9 and 16, and will feature Mrs. Claus at the fireplace reading stories, crafts, cookies, cider and the event's only indoor public restroom. High above the town, the courthouse cupola will once again be lit up with red and green to celebrate the season.
The Gold Rush Museum will feature decorations as well as several exhibit panels documenting the way miners celebrated the holiday. Spoiler alert: A highlight of one miner's journal entry is that he and his buddies got to cook and eat the string that had been used to bind a long-gone ham.
Don't put this one off 'til Christmas future; make a visit to your local museums a family holiday tradition.
http://placer.ca.gov/Departments/Facility/PlacerMuseums
