Offering Over Asking Price on a Home
Several Factors to Consider When Making An Offer
Roseville, CA, - One way to get your offer noticed and to standout in buyer competitive situation is to offer more money than the asking price. It is a common strategy when a well priced home in a good neighborhood goes on the market and you want to get the seller's attention. It can be the reason yours is the winning offer.
Before exceeding the asking price with your offer, buyers should consider several factors.
* Before making a higher offer you need to understand the financial impact, will you be okay with larger monthly payments?
* How much do you want the house? Is this the best home for you in the right location? Make sure you want the house and not just to get it into contract.
* Will the house appraise for what you are offering? You will need some help from your Realtor on this one. If the house does not appraise at the higher amount, do you have the extra cash to cover the mortgage shortfall?
Offering above the asking price can help outbid the competition but it can also lead to paying more than the house is worth. It is not always clear how much competition there is and how high to go over the asking price. There is no magic formula for determining how much above the asking price to offer, it depends on the market. Again, this is where an experienced Realtor can be helpful.
When buying a house in a competitive situation it is wise to view the "big picture." It is not always about price for sellers. Have your agent see what they can find out about the sellers and their needs. It may be they are looking for quick close or the reverse, looking for time to move. Your agent can be a big help and guide you in how to present an attractive offer to the seller.
If you or someone you know is considering buying or selling a house and have questions, please contact me at the MagnumOne Realty office in Roseville (916-899-6571) or email me at juliej@jalone.com.
About Realtor Julie Jalone
Julie Jalone, wife and mother living in Rocklin, is an experienced professional Realtor ® serving
the Greater Sacramento area including Placer, El Dorado, Yolo and Yuba counties.
Julie may be reached online at www.jalone.com or by calling (916) 276-6883
Check out her daily web blog: Keep it Real in Sacramento
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesChildren's Christmas Faire December 14thAUBURN - Santa is high in demand this season but is happy to be stopping by the Annual Children's Christmas Faire for fun, games and free photo opportunities on Dec. 14
JETHRO TULL: 50th Anniversary Tour, US Summer 2018To celebrate this golden anniversary, Ian Anderson will present 50 years of Jethro Tull in summertime U.S. concerts, as part of the worldwide touring schedule.
Offering Over Asking Price on a HomeRoseville, CA, - One way to get your offer noticed and to standout in buyer competitive situation is to offer more money than the asking price
Placer County Museums Now Celebrating Traditions of Christmas PastAuburn, CA- Placer County Museums is decking the halls of three Auburn museums this year with the trappings of Christmas past, with festive exhibits on display
Sacramento Chamber Annual Award WinnersSACRAMENTO, CA - Comstock's Magazine founder and publisher, Winnie Comstock-Carlson has been named the Sacramentan of the Year by the Sacramento Metro Chamber.
Be a Santa to a Senior Locations include Roseville, Sacramento and moreRoseville, CA - While many seniors enjoy being able to live independently, the holidays can be a difficult time for those who are unable to spend them with friends or loved ones
Rocklin High School plays Host to Football ChampionshipsRocklin, CA - Twelve youth football teams will take to the field at Rocklin High School on Dec. 2-3 in hopes of earning a spot at the National Championships
2018 Subaru Crosstrek receives solid redesignRoseville, CA,- When Subaru introduced the Crosstrek to the U.S. market in 2012, it had no major expectations for this concept car.
Roseville Gas Prices Dip Over Thanksgiving BreakRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville saw a slight dip over Thanksgiving break. Despite the drop, prices remain considerably higher in part
New Placer County Ordinance Aims to Increase Housing SupplyAuburn,Ca, - Aiming to help increase housing supply, the Placer County Board of Supervisors voted to support an update to the county's ordinance for secondary dwelling units
New Rates for Placer County Connect CardRiders on the Placer Commuter Express, a bus service between Placer County and Sacramento, have been increasingly using the Connect Card
New Fees and Rates for Placer County Water Agency CustomersAUBURN, Calif. - The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors, the Board approved a resolution adopting new rates, fees, and charges for water service
NEWS: In Case You Missed It