JETHRO TULL: 50th Anniversary Tour, US Summer 2018
Ian Anderson to present 50 years of Jethro Tull
It was on the 2nd of February 1968 at the world-famous Marquee Club in Wardour Street that Jethro Tull first performed under that name. The group would go on to become one of the most successful and enduring bands of their era, selling over 60 million albums worldwide and entering the cultural collective consciousness along the way.
To celebrate this golden anniversary, Ian Anderson will present 50 years of Jethro Tull in summertime U.S. concerts, as part of the worldwide touring schedule.
The debut album, This Was, was released later that same year. Founder, frontman and flautist, Ian Anderson, is rightly credited with introducing the flute to rock as a front line instrument, not to mention the codpiece!
Jethro Tull are one of the biggest selling Progressive Rock artists of all time, and the group's immense and diverse catalogue of work encompasses folk, blues, classical and heavy rock stylings. The anniversary concerts will feature a broad mix of material, some of it focussing on the earlier formative period through to the "heavy hitters" of the Tull catalogue from the albums This Was, Stand Up, Benefit, Aqualung, Thick As A Brick, Too Old To Rock And Roll: Too Young To Die, Songs From The Wood, Heavy Horses, Crest Of A Knave and even a touch of TAAB2 from 2012.
Anderson says: "I am not usually a birthday or anniversary kind of guy but, just for once, I won't be a party-pooper either! I treasure the memories of the earlier years of Jethro Tull repertoire, associated as it is with the adventures of visiting so many countries for the first time to connect with new fans around the world. And this is a celebration of all the 33 band members who graced our ranks - musicians who brought their talents, skills and styles to bear on the performances live and in the studio. Join me and the current band for a nostalgic evening of varied music, representative of my ever-changing songwriting as our careers progressed through the years."
Ian Anderson is accompanied by Tull band musicians David Goodier (bass), John O'Hara (keyboards), Florian Opahle (guitar), Scott Hammond (drums) and surprise virtual guests
About Jethro Tull
Formed in 1968, Jethro Tull have released 30 studio and live albums, selling more than 60 million copies worldwide. During their 50-year history, the band has performed over 3,000 concerts in more than 50 countries, playing 100+ concerts each year.
Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson 50th Anniversary Tour Dates
(Most shows currently on sale, Woodinville, WA on-sale March 2018)
5/30/18 Phoenix, AZ: Comerica Theatre
6/1/18 Los Angeles, CA: Greek Theatre
6/2/18 Berkeley, CA: The Greek Theatre
6/3/18 Paso Robles, CA: Vina Robles Amphitheatre
6/5/18 Visalia, CA: Visalia Fox Theatre
6/6/18 Sacramento, CA: Sacramento Community Theater
6/8/18 Bend, OR: Les Schwab Amphitheater
6/9/18 Troutdale, OR: Edgefield
6/10/18 Woodinville, WA: Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
6/29/18 Saint Louis, MO: Fox Theatre
6/30/18 New Buffalo, MI: Four Winds Casino Resort - Silver Creek Event Center
7/1/18 Sterling Heights, MI: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
7/3/18 Toronto, ON: Budweiser Stage
8/31/18 Minneapolis, MN: State Theatre
9/1/18 Kansas City, MO: Starlight Theatre
9/3/18 Highland Park, IL: Ravinia Festival
9/5/18 Huber Heights, OH: Rose Music Center at the Heights
9/7/18 Vienna, VA: Wolf Trap
9/8/18 Philadelphia, PA: Mann Center for the Performing Arts
9/9/18 Boston, MA: Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
9/11/18 New York, NY: Beacon Theatre
More info online at www.JethroTull.com
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesChildren's Christmas Faire December 14thAUBURN - Santa is high in demand this season but is happy to be stopping by the Annual Children's Christmas Faire for fun, games and free photo opportunities on Dec. 14
JETHRO TULL: 50th Anniversary Tour, US Summer 2018To celebrate this golden anniversary, Ian Anderson will present 50 years of Jethro Tull in summertime U.S. concerts, as part of the worldwide touring schedule.
Offering Over Asking Price on a HomeRoseville, CA, - One way to get your offer noticed and to standout in buyer competitive situation is to offer more money than the asking price
Placer County Museums Now Celebrating Traditions of Christmas PastAuburn, CA- Placer County Museums is decking the halls of three Auburn museums this year with the trappings of Christmas past, with festive exhibits on display
Sacramento Chamber Annual Award WinnersSACRAMENTO, CA - Comstock's Magazine founder and publisher, Winnie Comstock-Carlson has been named the Sacramentan of the Year by the Sacramento Metro Chamber.
Be a Santa to a Senior Locations include Roseville, Sacramento and moreRoseville, CA - While many seniors enjoy being able to live independently, the holidays can be a difficult time for those who are unable to spend them with friends or loved ones
Rocklin High School plays Host to Football ChampionshipsRocklin, CA - Twelve youth football teams will take to the field at Rocklin High School on Dec. 2-3 in hopes of earning a spot at the National Championships
2018 Subaru Crosstrek receives solid redesignRoseville, CA,- When Subaru introduced the Crosstrek to the U.S. market in 2012, it had no major expectations for this concept car.
Roseville Gas Prices Dip Over Thanksgiving BreakRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville saw a slight dip over Thanksgiving break. Despite the drop, prices remain considerably higher in part
New Placer County Ordinance Aims to Increase Housing SupplyAuburn,Ca, - Aiming to help increase housing supply, the Placer County Board of Supervisors voted to support an update to the county's ordinance for secondary dwelling units
New Rates for Placer County Connect CardRiders on the Placer Commuter Express, a bus service between Placer County and Sacramento, have been increasingly using the Connect Card
New Fees and Rates for Placer County Water Agency CustomersAUBURN, Calif. - The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors, the Board approved a resolution adopting new rates, fees, and charges for water service
NEWS: In Case You Missed It