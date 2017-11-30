JETHRO TULL: 50th Anniversary Tour, US Summer 2018

Ian Anderson to present 50 years of Jethro Tull

It was on the 2nd of February 1968 at the world-famous Marquee Club in Wardour Street that Jethro Tull first performed under that name. The group would go on to become one of the most successful and enduring bands of their era, selling over 60 million albums worldwide and entering the cultural collective consciousness along the way.

To celebrate this golden anniversary, Ian Anderson will present 50 years of Jethro Tull in summertime U.S. concerts, as part of the worldwide touring schedule.

The debut album, This Was, was released later that same year. Founder, frontman and flautist, Ian Anderson, is rightly credited with introducing the flute to rock as a front line instrument, not to mention the codpiece!

Jethro Tull are one of the biggest selling Progressive Rock artists of all time, and the group's immense and diverse catalogue of work encompasses folk, blues, classical and heavy rock stylings. The anniversary concerts will feature a broad mix of material, some of it focussing on the earlier formative period through to the "heavy hitters" of the Tull catalogue from the albums This Was, Stand Up, Benefit, Aqualung, Thick As A Brick, Too Old To Rock And Roll: Too Young To Die, Songs From The Wood, Heavy Horses, Crest Of A Knave and even a touch of TAAB2 from 2012.

Anderson says: "I am not usually a birthday or anniversary kind of guy but, just for once, I won't be a party-pooper either! I treasure the memories of the earlier years of Jethro Tull repertoire, associated as it is with the adventures of visiting so many countries for the first time to connect with new fans around the world. And this is a celebration of all the 33 band members who graced our ranks - musicians who brought their talents, skills and styles to bear on the performances live and in the studio. Join me and the current band for a nostalgic evening of varied music, representative of my ever-changing songwriting as our careers progressed through the years."

Ian Anderson is accompanied by Tull band musicians David Goodier (bass), John O'Hara (keyboards), Florian Opahle (guitar), Scott Hammond (drums) and surprise virtual guests

About Jethro Tull

Formed in 1968, Jethro Tull have released 30 studio and live albums, selling more than 60 million copies worldwide. During their 50-year history, the band has performed over 3,000 concerts in more than 50 countries, playing 100+ concerts each year.

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

(Most shows currently on sale, Woodinville, WA on-sale March 2018)



5/30/18 Phoenix, AZ: Comerica Theatre

6/1/18 Los Angeles, CA: Greek Theatre

6/2/18 Berkeley, CA: The Greek Theatre

6/3/18 Paso Robles, CA: Vina Robles Amphitheatre

6/5/18 Visalia, CA: Visalia Fox Theatre

6/6/18 Sacramento, CA: Sacramento Community Theater

6/8/18 Bend, OR: Les Schwab Amphitheater

6/9/18 Troutdale, OR: Edgefield

6/10/18 Woodinville, WA: Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

6/29/18 Saint Louis, MO: Fox Theatre

6/30/18 New Buffalo, MI: Four Winds Casino Resort - Silver Creek Event Center

7/1/18 Sterling Heights, MI: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

7/3/18 Toronto, ON: Budweiser Stage

8/31/18 Minneapolis, MN: State Theatre

9/1/18 Kansas City, MO: Starlight Theatre

9/3/18 Highland Park, IL: Ravinia Festival

9/5/18 Huber Heights, OH: Rose Music Center at the Heights

9/7/18 Vienna, VA: Wolf Trap

9/8/18 Philadelphia, PA: Mann Center for the Performing Arts

9/9/18 Boston, MA: Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

9/11/18 New York, NY: Beacon Theatre

