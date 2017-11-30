Children's Christmas Faire December 14th

AUBURN - Santa is high in demand this season but is happy to be stopping by the Annual Children's Christmas Faire for fun, games and free photo opportunities on Dec. 14. Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital is partnering to host the free holiday event that provides activities and entertainment for the whole family. "For the last 29 years, the Children's Christmas Faire has brought families, friends and neighbors together for an event that has become a holiday tradition in our community," said Carol Zobel at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. At the Children's Christmas Faire, children can enjoy educational and creative holiday activities that includes photos with Santa, cookie decorating, games, crafts, face painting and Wild Things, an educational program with exotic animals (1:30 to 3 p.m.). "While the cookie decorating and Santa photos are the most popular activities," said Zobel, "all the events are designed to facilitate fun for kids of all ages." WHO: This free event is open to the public. All are welcome to attend. Admission and all activities are free. WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 14 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. WHERE: Sierra Building, Auburn Gold Country Fairgrounds 1273 High Street, Auburn The Children's Christmas Faire is sponsored by Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and other community partners to provide children in the community with a creative, educational and fun holiday activity.

