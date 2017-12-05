See Roseville's Lowest Gas Prices Now
Roseville, CA- With gas prices in Roseville and California rising due to taxes, residents are always on the search to save a few bucks on a fill up. Updated 24/7, here's the current low price leaders in Roseville.
|Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, - Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.04/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.46/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 55.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 0.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 6.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 28.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on December 4 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.49/g in 2016, $2.49/g in 2015, $2.90/g in 2014, $3.44/g in 2013 and $3.52/g in 2012.
Areas in California and their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $3.04/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.04/g.
Modesto- $3.00/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01/g.
Oakland- $3.17/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.20/g.
"With OPEC deciding last week to extend last year's agreement on oil production cuts, the future for gasoline prices isn't as rosy," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While the short term may feature more modest price decreases is many areas, as we set our sights on the months ahead, 2018 is starting to look ominous as a result of OPEC's extension. U.S. oil inventories are already 100 million barrels lower than where they were last year as a result of the belt tightening, leading 2017's yearly average gas price to close out at the highest since 2014. Motorists should enjoy the falling prices now because it's likely that prices may again rise approaching the New Year as oil prices continue to show strength."
About GasBuddy
GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 70 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesMedieval Armored Combat in Roseville @ the GroundsRoseville, CA - On Dec. 9-10 the newly renovated barn @the Grounds will showcase real knights in real battles in true medieval fashion for the Armored Combat League
Placer County Property Taxes Due ReminderAuburn, CA, - Placer County Treasurer-Tax Collector Jenine Windeshausen reminds property owners that the first installment of their annual property taxes for the 2017-18 tax year
Folsom Zoo Wild Nights and Holiday LightsFolsom, CA,- Many hours of hands-on work by local families, businesses, community groups and city staff go into installing the lights, decorations and displays for the Folsom Zoo
Raising Placer Holiday TipsRoseville, CA,- When alcohol is a part of holiday celebrations remember to create a safe environment for children and encourage healthy behaviors.
Rocklin's Hardwood Palace to Host Women's WrestlingRocklin, CA - The Women's West Coast Tournament of Champions (WWCTOC) is returning for the third installment on Dec. 15-16
A Simple Emigrant Christmas at Sutter's Fort SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California State Parks, Sutter's Fort State Historic Park (SHP) and Friends of Sutter's Fort are proud to present an interactive, fun and festive "Hands on History
Walk In the New Year with The Sacramento Walking SticksThe Sacramento Walking Sticks Club will be hosting walks on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day for everyone, including the family dog, to join in on
Drive Through Donations for UC Davis Children's Hospital(Sacramento, Calif.) - To make the donation of toys and other gifts easier for generous businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals who would like to make the season brighter for hospitalized children
2018 Toyota Camry a real stylish lookerRoseville, CA- It's taken 35 years, but Toyota has finally produced a stylish sedan that has people looking twice at the latest edition and wondering if it's really a Camry.
Be on the Lookout for a Different Type of ScamRoseville, CA, - In the destructive aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in September 2017, hundreds of thousands of new and used cars were left flooded.
Placer SPCA's Holiday Open HouseROSEVILLE, CALIF. - The Placer SPCA invites you to the final Holiday Open House at the Companion Animal Care Center before moving to the new Adoption and Education Center
See Roseville's Lowest Gas Prices NowRoseville, CA- With gas prices in Roseville and California rising due to taxes, residents are always on the search to save a few bucks on a fill up.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It