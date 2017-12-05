Placer SPCA's Holiday Open House
Placer SPCA: FREE event, open to the public
ROSEVILLE, CALIF. - The Placer SPCA invites you to the final Holiday Open House at the Companion Animal Care Center before moving to the new Adoption and Education Center.
Guests will mix and mingle with fellow animal lovers while enjoying delicious drinks and treats, tasty hors d'oeuvres, the organization's 2017 Giving Tree, a scrumptious bake sale, exciting raffle prizes, staff-led center tours, twinkling lights and cozy decorations, festive holiday music, and all of the dogs, cats, and critters donning their holiday best. Holiday Open House is a FREE event, open to the public. To view the Placer SPCA's complete wish list, please visit placerspca.org/give.
WHEN: Thursday, December 7th, 2017 from 5:30pm - 8pm
WHERE: Placer SPCA's Companion Animal Care Center, 150 Corporation Yard Road, Roseville 95678
ABOUT THE PLACER SPCA
Since 1973, the Placer SPCA has been dedicated to facilitating the humane treatment of animals in Placer County as well as a safer, healthier community overall. This non-profit organization houses as many as 4,000 animals each year, and includes an education room and treatment rooms for sick and injured animals. Other services provided by the Placer SPCA include adoption counseling, spay/neuter assistance and education, pet lost and found, humane education, collaborative rescue efforts, foster care, mobile adoption, behavior modification counseling and training, and volunteer opportunities. The Placer SPCA is not affiliated with any other entity and does not receive funding from the ASPCA or HSUS.
