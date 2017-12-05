Be on the Lookout for a Different Type of Scam
Flood Damaged Cars Being Resold
Roseville, CA, - In the destructive aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in September 2017, hundreds of thousands of new and used cars were left flooded. Some reports indicate that 500,000 to nearly
1 million vehicles may have been flooded. It is projected now that the used car market will be "flooded" (no pun intended) with water-damaged vehicles. One source says that within days of the storms, scammers began dumping affected cars into their used car inventory. While many of these cars end up in the scrapyard, flood-damaged cars can be sold again to unsuspecting consumers. A senior consumer advice editor for Edmunds says these damaged vehicles are often sold at independent used car dealerships or by private sellers through classified listings. The cars aren't just re-sold in the storm-affected areas, buyers throughout the country are at risk.
Why is law enforcement interested in this subject?
Because the resale of salvaged vehicles with "washed titles" (switched VIN numbers) is Fraud. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) works with law enforcement agencies to protect consumers against scammers who try to sell such severely damaged vehicles. Anything that is ruled a total loss by an insurance company should get a salvage title. The problem occurs when unethical dealers buy the cars cheap at auction, clean them up, switch the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) and retitle them in a different state without disclosing the flood damage. Flood damage in cars can short the electrical system, cause corroded mechanical parts (especially from salt water flooding) and diminish safety features like airbags and anti-lock brakes. There are also health risks such as mold and bacteria that can linger.
Here are some telltale signs of flood damage in a car:
* Musty odor
* Damp or discolored carpeting
* Brand new upholstery in an older car
* Fogging inside headlamps or tail lights
* Water line inside headlamps or under hood
* Mud or silt in the glove compartment, trunk or under seats
* Rust around doors, under the dashboard, the undercarriage or inside the hood and trunk latches
* Rust on tire changing tools attached to spare tire
The main form of buyer protection is checking the title history to make sure that it has no record of being marked as "salvage" or "beyond repairable." Vehicle history reports are available from various companies including Carfax, AutoCheck and the National Insurance Crime Bureau's free VINcheck site. NICB's VINcheck website will help buyers determine if a specific vehicle has been reported previously as a declared loss vehicle or even reported stolen but not recovered.
January through March is typically high used-car-buying-season because people use tax refunds for this purpose. Buyer beware. Is the car for sale from out-of-state? Did you see the car you've been looking for with a price that seems too good to be true? Did you see the words salvage title? You need to know that salvage title voids any vehicle warranty. While it's legal to sell salvaged cars, that fact must be disclosed and the vehicle must pass certain operational safety tests in order to be allowed on the road.
Resources: National Insurance Crime Bureau; RPD officer, Member of Vehicle Fraud Task Force; AccuWeather; Edmunds; Fox News; New York Times; Consumer Reports
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesMedieval Armored Combat in Roseville @ the GroundsRoseville, CA - On Dec. 9-10 the newly renovated barn @the Grounds will showcase real knights in real battles in true medieval fashion for the Armored Combat League
Placer County Property Taxes Due ReminderAuburn, CA, - Placer County Treasurer-Tax Collector Jenine Windeshausen reminds property owners that the first installment of their annual property taxes for the 2017-18 tax year
Folsom Zoo Wild Nights and Holiday LightsFolsom, CA,- Many hours of hands-on work by local families, businesses, community groups and city staff go into installing the lights, decorations and displays for the Folsom Zoo
Raising Placer Holiday TipsRoseville, CA,- When alcohol is a part of holiday celebrations remember to create a safe environment for children and encourage healthy behaviors.
Rocklin's Hardwood Palace to Host Women's WrestlingRocklin, CA - The Women's West Coast Tournament of Champions (WWCTOC) is returning for the third installment on Dec. 15-16
A Simple Emigrant Christmas at Sutter's Fort SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California State Parks, Sutter's Fort State Historic Park (SHP) and Friends of Sutter's Fort are proud to present an interactive, fun and festive "Hands on History
Walk In the New Year with The Sacramento Walking SticksThe Sacramento Walking Sticks Club will be hosting walks on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day for everyone, including the family dog, to join in on
Drive Through Donations for UC Davis Children's Hospital(Sacramento, Calif.) - To make the donation of toys and other gifts easier for generous businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals who would like to make the season brighter for hospitalized children
2018 Toyota Camry a real stylish lookerRoseville, CA- It's taken 35 years, but Toyota has finally produced a stylish sedan that has people looking twice at the latest edition and wondering if it's really a Camry.
Be on the Lookout for a Different Type of ScamRoseville, CA, - In the destructive aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in September 2017, hundreds of thousands of new and used cars were left flooded.
Placer SPCA's Holiday Open HouseROSEVILLE, CALIF. - The Placer SPCA invites you to the final Holiday Open House at the Companion Animal Care Center before moving to the new Adoption and Education Center
See Roseville's Lowest Gas Prices NowRoseville, CA- With gas prices in Roseville and California rising due to taxes, residents are always on the search to save a few bucks on a fill up.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It