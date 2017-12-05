2018 Toyota Camry a real stylish looker
Toyota has a Winner in 2018 Camry
Roseville, CA- It's taken 35 years, but Toyota has finally produced a stylish sedan that has people looking twice at the latest edition and wondering if it's really a Camry.
Although a wonderful midsize sedan for more than three decades, the Camry never possessed a wow factor when it came to appearance. But kiss those days goodbye, because the redesigned 2018 Toyota Camry has a new aggressive, athletic look that is a big departure from the past.
Toyota engineers weren't just looking for a few minor exterior tweaks for the eighth generation Camry. The goal was something dramatic, and it was mission accomplished.
The 2018 Camry is longer, wider and lower to the ground (the hood is 2 inches lower) and can be described as sleek. It has a new roofline, an aluminum hood with some unique creases, and a large front grille with great eye appeal. The end result is a very cool-looking sedan that breaks the old Camry mold.
2018 Toyota Camry
* Performance: 2.5-liter, four cylinder, 203 horsepower; 3.5-liter, V6, 301 horsepower
* Mileage estimate: - 28-41 mpg; 22-32 mph
* Price estimate: $24,400 to $35,600
* Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 3 years/unlimited; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited
Despite all the changes, the Camry has roughly the same exterior dimensions as previous models and remains a roomy sedan that still has plenty of interior space.
For more than two decades, the Camry was the clear winner, selling more cars than any other midsize family sedan. But some worthy challengers have gradually gained ground on the Camry and the domination no longer exists. There are many worthy challenges, including the Honda Accord, Mazda 6, Kia Optima, Ford Fusion and Nissan Altima.
We've always enjoyed the Camry's overall performance, and the latest incarnation still delivers an impressive ride. There's two engines, a high-performing four cylinder and the more powerful V6 that is simply fun to drive. Both engines have an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The 2.5-liter, four cylinder generates 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 7.9 seconds, but to me it always seems faster. Gas mileage is a huge plus at 28-41 mpg.
The other engine choice is the 3.5-liter, V6 that delivers 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. This version of the Camry can get you there in a hurry, clocked at 0-60 mph in 6.1 seconds. One literally pays for the speed factor, because the V6 gets much lower gas mileage (22-32 mpg).
The new Camry is not quite in the sporty mode of some luxury sedans. However, thanks to its double-wishbone rear suspension and lower center of gravity, it has some fine driving characteristics. Steering is better than average and the Camry can take corners better than most comparable sedans.
Cabin space is another major plus with the Camry. It's roomy, comfortable for all five passengers, and makes a good sedan for a road trip. Taller drivers will enjoy the added reach with the telescoping steering wheel.
There's nothing fancy about the Camry's interior design, but it's very user friendly. Gauges are large and easy to read, while the overall setup is on the intuitive side. One oversight is Toyota's refusal to integrate Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a feature practically every major automaker offers. Instead, Toyota offers the Entune infotainment system.
Toyota definitely has a winner in the 2018 Camry. It has a longer wheelbase, bold styling and really has an appealing look. Toyota also made sure the Camry kept its great reputation for delivering a well-rounded family sedan.
About Weidel on Wheels
Weidel on Wheels author Jeffrey Weidel is an award-winning writer from the Sacramento region who has reviewed automobiles for more than two decades. He can be reached at skiweidel@gmail.com
