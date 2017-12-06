Drive Through Donations for UC Davis Children's Hospital

(Sacramento, Calif.) - To make the donation of toys and other gifts easier for generous businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals who would like to make the season brighter for hospitalized children, UC Davis Children's Hospital is offering donors the opportunity to drive up and drop off donations for the holidays.

The holiday toy drive will be held at the circular driveway of the UC Davis MIND Institute, 2825 50th St., Sacramento. It will be held from Wednesday, Dec. 20 through Saturday, Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donors dropping off donations will be greeted in the driveway.

"We really appreciate all of our donors who make the holiday season brighter with their gifts," said Diana Sundberg, manager of the UC Davis Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department. "The kindness of donors will make an important difference in the lives of many families who have a sick child in the hospital this time of year."

The gifts will be given to hospitalized children during the holidays and throughout the year, helping kids mark the end of treatment or the completion of tests and other procedures.

Toys and gifts also will be used in hospital playrooms and waiting areas throughout the year.

Please note that preowned toys, gently used toys, or toys that are not in their original packaging cannot be accepted due to infection-control precautions.

View this year's holiday wish list. (PDF file)