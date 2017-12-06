A Simple Emigrant Christmas at Sutter's Fort
Hands on History: A Simple Emigrant Christmas December 9
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California State Parks, Sutter's Fort State Historic Park (SHP) and Friends of Sutter's Fort are proud to present an interactive, fun and festive "Hands on History: A Simple Emigrant Christmas" event on Saturday, December 9, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fort visitors will be delighted to see the recently completed restoration of the historic walls, gates, blacksmith shop and continuing work on the interior walls plus have the opportunity to step back in time to the 1850s to enjoy festive holiday traditions from John Sutter's day. In California's early history, people from around the world passed through the Fort gates, each with their own customs and traditions for the holiday season. Friends and families are encouraged to visit the Fort to experience a variety of early holiday traditions and cultural activities similar to what early emigrants enjoyed. Complete with docents in period attire, entertaining vignettes will be set up that showcase a few of the diverse holiday scenes that will include food, music, decorations and other holiday traditions. As a special treat for kids of all ages, Father Christmas will be on-hand to hear holiday wishes.
Fort visitors can also participate in a number of hands-on activities such as dipping and creating their own holiday candles, crafting their own "keepsake" holiday ornaments - that include snowflakes, cornhusk angels and bird nests - plus making holiday cards with nib (or "dip") pens and colored ink, grinding raw wheat into "Christmas flour," singing Christmas carols with Fort musicians and more. And, of course, popular demonstrations of black powder weaponry in action will take place including the crowd-favorite firing of Sutter's cannon. Additionally, Friends of Sutter's Fort Trade Store will be open, providing complimentary samples of gold nugget chocolates and offering a special holiday sale.
Admission costs for this special "Hands on History: A Simple Emigrant Christmas" event at the Fort are as follows: $7 per adult (18 and older), $3 per youth (ages 6 to 17) and free for children 5 and under. For more information, please call 916-445-4422 or visit www.suttersfort.org
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesMedieval Armored Combat in Roseville @ the GroundsRoseville, CA - On Dec. 9-10 the newly renovated barn @the Grounds will showcase real knights in real battles in true medieval fashion for the Armored Combat League
Placer County Property Taxes Due ReminderAuburn, CA, - Placer County Treasurer-Tax Collector Jenine Windeshausen reminds property owners that the first installment of their annual property taxes for the 2017-18 tax year
Folsom Zoo Wild Nights and Holiday LightsFolsom, CA,- Many hours of hands-on work by local families, businesses, community groups and city staff go into installing the lights, decorations and displays for the Folsom Zoo
Raising Placer Holiday TipsRoseville, CA,- When alcohol is a part of holiday celebrations remember to create a safe environment for children and encourage healthy behaviors.
Rocklin's Hardwood Palace to Host Women's WrestlingRocklin, CA - The Women's West Coast Tournament of Champions (WWCTOC) is returning for the third installment on Dec. 15-16
A Simple Emigrant Christmas at Sutter's Fort SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California State Parks, Sutter's Fort State Historic Park (SHP) and Friends of Sutter's Fort are proud to present an interactive, fun and festive "Hands on History
Walk In the New Year with The Sacramento Walking SticksThe Sacramento Walking Sticks Club will be hosting walks on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day for everyone, including the family dog, to join in on
Drive Through Donations for UC Davis Children's Hospital(Sacramento, Calif.) - To make the donation of toys and other gifts easier for generous businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals who would like to make the season brighter for hospitalized children
2018 Toyota Camry a real stylish lookerRoseville, CA- It's taken 35 years, but Toyota has finally produced a stylish sedan that has people looking twice at the latest edition and wondering if it's really a Camry.
Be on the Lookout for a Different Type of ScamRoseville, CA, - In the destructive aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in September 2017, hundreds of thousands of new and used cars were left flooded.
Placer SPCA's Holiday Open HouseROSEVILLE, CALIF. - The Placer SPCA invites you to the final Holiday Open House at the Companion Animal Care Center before moving to the new Adoption and Education Center
See Roseville's Lowest Gas Prices NowRoseville, CA- With gas prices in Roseville and California rising due to taxes, residents are always on the search to save a few bucks on a fill up.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It