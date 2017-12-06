Rocklin's Hardwood Palace to Host Women's Wrestling
Female Wrestlers Ready to Hit the Mats at WWCTOC
Rocklin, CA - The Women's West Coast Tournament of Champions (WWCTOC) is returning for the third installment on Dec. 15-16 and this year is going to be the biggest one yet. This incredible all-female wrestling tournament will take place at Hardwood Palace in Rocklin with a high school and college division. Placer Valley Tourism (PVT) is thrilled to be partnering with Sacramento Area Wrestling Association (SAWA) and Cliff Keen Wrestling, who once again will be the title sponsor, for this exciting event.
The tournament will kick off on Friday, Dec. 15 with the college women wrestlers hitting the mats for their duals. The high school varsity and junior varsity wrestlers will start their competitions that same day. The college open round will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16 and the high school athletes will wrap-up their final individual matches.
The WWCTOC is the only all-female tournament in the nation that features both college and high school wrestlers plus a college showcase. Coaches will have the opportunity to observe, interact and recruit top female high school wrestlers from the West Coast and the wrestlers themselves will be able to meet with college coaches to gain first-hand insight to many different college wrestling programs and the recruiting process.
"We have 14 colleges coming out recruiting and 11 of those colleges will also be bringing girls to compete; the WWCTOC has already grown so much in just three years," commented SAWA President Don Martinez III. "Last year we had 42 high schools competing and this year we have 70!"
Adding to the excitement of this tournament is the fact that there will be teams from every section in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) participating. Plus the highest ranked girls wrestling high school teams in the state will all be there including: Selma, Birmingham, Del Oro, Enochs, Tokay and Northview. Clearly it will be a fight to the finish to see who will be crowned this year's WWCTOC champion!
Mark your calendars and come down to Hardwood Palace in Rocklin located at 1091 Tinker Road to see these women wrestlers leave it all on the mats.
