Folsom Zoo Wild Nights and Holiday Lights
Holiday Family Fun at Folsom Zoo
Folsom, CA,- Many hours of hands-on work by local families, businesses, community groups and city staff go into installing the lights, decorations and displays for the Folsom Zoo Sanctuary's eighth annual Wild Nights and Holiday Lights event. Thousands of feet of bright and colorful light strands, decorated trees and seasonal displays transform the Zoo Sanctuary into a winter wonderland.
To enhance the experience for both visitors and animals alike, zookeepers provide enrichment - special treats or food tucked into cardboard tubes or specially wrapped boxes - for some of the animals. Zoo Sanctuary Docents are on hand to share fun facts and information about the animals.
Admission is $7/person; free for ages two and under; train tickets are $5/person. All proceeds from the event benefit the Folsom Zoo Sanctuary animals. Tickets may be purchased online or at the gate. For more information, call 355-7285.
Dates: December 8, 9, 15 through 23,and 26 through 30.
