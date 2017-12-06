Placer County Property Taxes Due Reminder

Auburn, CA, - Placer County Treasurer-Tax Collector Jenine Windeshausen reminds property owners that the first installment of their annual property taxes for the 2017-18 tax year is due on December 10, 2017. This year the due date falls on a Sunday, so the deadline is extended to Monday, December 11, 2017. Taxpayers have several ways to make payments:



* Mail: Send to 2976 Richardson Drive, Auburn, CA 95603-2640. Payments must be postmarked by U.S. Postal Service no later than December 11, 2017 to avoid penalties.

* Credit card, debit card, or by electronic fund transfer (EFT): Visit www.placer.ca.gov/tax or call toll free, 1-866-4TAXPMT (1-866-482-9768), fees apply. Online payments submitted exclusively through the Tax Collector's authorized website or automated phone service are accepted without penalty until 11:59 p.m. on December 11th, 2017.

* In person: At the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office at 2976 Richardson Drive in Auburn. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., holidays excepted.

* Dropbox: A drive-up deposit box is located in the front of the building, and another deposit box is located in the 2nd floor lobby of the Tax Collector's Office. Payments must be placed in the drop boxes no later than 5:00 p.m. on December 11th to avoid penalty.

Late payments are subject to penalties. Taxpayers with questions about their bill may contact the Tax Collector's staff by calling, (530) 889-4120, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Windeshausen also noted that, as well as personal service Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., an automated phone system is available 24 hours a day to assist taxpayers by calling (530) 889-4120. A parcel number (found on the tax bill) is needed to obtain information through the automated phone system or online.