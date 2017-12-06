Medieval Armored Combat in Roseville @ the Grounds

Roseville hosts Armored Combat League

Roseville, CA - On Dec. 9-10 the newly renovated barn @the Grounds will showcase real knights in real battles in true medieval fashion for the Armored Combat League (ACL) Western Conference Championship. Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to be joining forces with the ACL to bring this action-packed event to Roseville.

The Western Conference of the ACL is made up of five regions from the West Coast to as far east as Mississippi and Minnesota. All five regions will be represented and several female teams will be competing. This amazing two-day event will pit knights battling against each other with real steel, going full speed and using full contact in individual battles as well as team against team.

"You have to see it live to understand how real it is, "ACL President Andre Sinou commented. "It's truly epic; it's something most people never get to see and it's a whole lot of fun for everyone!"

General admission is $10, children ages 5-11, seniors, police, fire fighters and military are only $5 and wounded warriors are free. There is no fee for parking and gates open at 10 a.m. Fans will have the chance to meet the knights, purchase ACL merchandise and food trucks will be on-site. Mark your calendars and come experience this unforgettable event @the Grounds located at 800 All America City Blvd. in Roseville.