Joey Travolta to Speak at MIND Institute

Joey Travolta at Distinguished Lecturer Series Dec. 13

(Sacramento, Calif.)-The UC Davis MIND Institute will host Joey Travolta on Wednesday, Dec. 13 as part of the ongoing Distinguished Lecturer Series. Travolta, owner of Inclusion Films, will present "Lights, Camera, Independence" at 4:30 p.m. at the MIND Institute Auditorium, 2825 50th St. in Sacramento. This event is open to the public, and no reservations are required. A 30-minute question-and-answer session will follow the hour-long lecture.

Travolta is an actor, screenwriter, producer and director of more than 20 films. Before working behind a camera, he was a special education teacher in New Jersey. Travolta founded Inclusion Films in 2007 after an inspiring experience as the producer of "Normal People Scare Me," a documentary directed by a 15-year-old boy with autism.

More than 10 years later, Inclusion Films, a teaching studio for aspiring filmmakers with developmental disabilities, has served hundreds of people. In addition to workshops at five locations in California, the team travels throughout the country to host short film camps for children and teens with autism.

A special Facebook Live event will be held before Travolta's talk at 3:45 p.m. Viewers can submit questions via the MIND Institute Facebook page at facebook.com/UCDMIND.

Founded in 1998, The UC Davis MIND Institute is a collaborative international research center committed to the awareness, understanding, prevention, care and cures of neurodevelopmental disorders. The MIND Institute brings together members of the community including families, educators, physicians, psychologists and scientists who work together to further understand causes, development and best treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders.

These presentations are intended for both professionals and community members.