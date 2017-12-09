Reward Offered in Khaki Bandit Case
Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest, Conviction of "Khaki Bandit"
SACRAMENTO- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of an armed and dangerous individual who is suspected of robbing several Northern California banks.
The subject is described as a white male who is in his 20's or 30's and stands approximately 5'8" to six feet tall with a slender build and dark hair. At the time of the robberies, the subject has frequently wore khaki pants and long-sleeved, zip-front shirts and jackets with a hat and black glasses.
To date, the subject has been linked to the following robberies in rural Northern California communities:
* Oct. 29, 2013; Umpqua Bank located at 3271 Browns Valley Road in Napa
* Jan. 10, 2014; Umpqua Bank located at 3271 Browns Valley Road in Napa
* Feb. 21, 2014; Westamerica Bank located at 13751 Arnold Drive in Glen Ellen
* July 28, 2014; American River Bank located at 26395 Buckhorn Ridge in Pioneer
* Oct. 27, 2014; Bank of Rio Vista located at 14211 River Road in Walnut Grove
* July 13, 2015; Liberty Bank located at 6230 Highway 9 in Felton
* May 9, 2016; Umpqua Bank, 641 Main Street in Weaverville
* May 9, 2016; Tri-Counties Bank in Durham
* September 13, 2016, Umpqua Bank, 3271 Browns Valley Road, Napa
* Oct. 13, 2016, Umpqua Bank located at 540 Amanda Street in Arbuckle
* February 14, 2017; Chase Bank located a 2977 Woodside Road in Woodside
* May 9, 2017; El Dorado Savings located at 10612 Combi Road in Auburn
* June 15, 2017; Westamerica Bank located at 39225 S. Highway in Guala
* December 5, 2017; Yosemite Bank located at 18580 Main Street in Groveland.
During each of the robberies, the man brandished a black handgun and demanded money from tellers. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money and putting it in a backpack or bag, the suspect left the locations. He has worn a variety of dark colored clothing but has frequently worn stocking caps or a ball cap. Photos of the suspect are available on the FBI's Wanted Bank Robber website .
Individuals with information about this man may call their local FBI office. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. If the subject is spotted in the community, the public is urged to call 911 and not approach him.
In addition to the FBI, each of the bank robberies is being investigated by local police departments serving the communities affected by the robberies. These agencies include the Colusa County Sheriff's Department, Napa Police Department, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, Amador County Sheriff's Office, Plumas County Sheriff's Department, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Trinity County Sheriff's Department and Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted fugitives, bank robberies, and other cases in need additional information from the public are posted for viewing on the FBI Sacramento Division's Most Wanted page.
