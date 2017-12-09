Woman Found Dead in the American River Canyon
Auburn, CA,- The Placer County Sheriff's Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the woman found in the American River canyon Wednesday as Yin Wong, 33, of Sacramento.
Wong was the subject of a four-day search after her car was found abandoned near the canyon rim early Sunday morning.
An autopsy was performed this morning, and according to the coroner, the cause of Wong's death is still under investigation. But there was evidence of damage to her body by a mountain lion. The coroner said there is no evidence to support that the mountain lion killed Wong, but it's believed that the animal discovered her after she was deceased.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office is in contact with both California State Parks and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. They advise that this is not abnormal behavior for a mountain lion and that there's no reason to believe that there is danger to the public. But anyone who hikes, bikes, or rides horses in the canyon should always be aware of the presence of wild animals, and should always take precautions.
Fish and Wildlife suggests the following: Do not bike, hike, or jog alone; avoid hiking or jogging when mountain lions are most active - dawn, dusk, and at night; do not approach a mountain lion. If you encounter a mountain lion, do not run. Instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects. Pick up small children. If attacked, fight back.
