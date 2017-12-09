$111 Million Budget Adopted by PCWA Board
$111 Million Budget among Three Divisions
AUBURN, Calif. , - At its December 7 meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors adopted the Agency's 2018 budget. The combined budget totals $111.3 million.
PCWA's budget is comprised of three divisions: water, power, and agency-wide. In 2018, the operating budget for water totals $38.7 million, while the operating budget for agency-wide totals $2.5 million. The power division, totaling $22.3 million in operating costs, is funded through appropriation from the Middle Fork Project Finance Authority. In addition to the operating budgets, the 2018 budget also designates $47.8 million to capital improvement projects, which includes $7.5 million for capital-related debt service.
"Development of the budget is an interactive, team effort that commences in the spring," said Director of Financial Services, Joe Parker. "I want to thank the entire Agency for participation in that process, especially the finance personnel who worked tirelessly to finalize a lean budget for 2018."
PCWA's 2018 budget is available on the Agency's website at pcwa.net.
The next regular meeting of the PCWA Board of Directors will be held on Monday, December 18, 8:00 AM at the PCWA Business Center, 144 Ferguson Road, in Auburn. PCWA board meetings are open to the public.
For information on PCWA board meetings, please contact the Clerk to the Board at (530) 823-4850 or (800) 464-0030.
