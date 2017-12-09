Southern California Fires Fueled by Winds
Over 8,500 firefighters have made significant progress on the wildfires burning in southern California. As containment lines continue to be reinforced, many evacuations have been lifted. To date, these six fires have burned more than 175,000 acres and destroyed 793 structures.
Above normal temperatures will accompany the winds and low humidity this weekend. Another round of stronger, offshore winds is expected tonight into Sunday with east-northeast winds of 20-35mph with gusts approaching 60mh. Northern California remains dry, with above average daytime temperatures and cold nights.
You've taken steps to keep your family and home fire safe. Don't forget your pets and livestock. With some advance planning, you can increase their chances of surviving a wildland fire.
Fires of Note:
Lilac Fire, San Diego County
Bonsall
• 4,100 acres, 20% contained
• Evacuations and road closures in effect
• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Gouvea) assigned
Thomas Fire, Ventura County
Santa Paula
• 148,000 acres, 15% contained
• Evacuations and road closures in effect
• 15,000 homes threatened, over 88,000 residents evacuated
• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) assigned
Creek Fire, Los Angeles County
Kagel Canyon
• 15,619 acres, 80% contained
• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 (Bravo) assigned
Rye Fire, Los Angeles County
Santa Clarita
• 6,049 acres, 65% contained
• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 6 (Estes) assigned
Liberty Fire, Riverside County
Murrieta
• 300 acres, 90% contained
Skirball Fire, Los Angeles County
North of Brentwood
• 475 acres, 50% contained
