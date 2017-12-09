Southern California Fires Fueled by Winds

Strong Winds Fan Flames of Southern California Fires

Over 8,500 firefighters have made significant progress on the wildfires burning in southern California. As containment lines continue to be reinforced, many evacuations have been lifted. To date, these six fires have burned more than 175,000 acres and destroyed 793 structures.

Above normal temperatures will accompany the winds and low humidity this weekend. Another round of stronger, offshore winds is expected tonight into Sunday with east-northeast winds of 20-35mph with gusts approaching 60mh. Northern California remains dry, with above average daytime temperatures and cold nights.

You've taken steps to keep your family and home fire safe. Don't forget your pets and livestock. With some advance planning, you can increase their chances of surviving a wildland fire.

Fires of Note:

Lilac Fire, San Diego County

Bonsall

• 4,100 acres, 20% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Gouvea) assigned

Thomas Fire, Ventura County

Santa Paula

• 148,000 acres, 15% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• 15,000 homes threatened, over 88,000 residents evacuated

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) assigned

Creek Fire, Los Angeles County

Kagel Canyon

• 15,619 acres, 80% contained

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 (Bravo) assigned



Rye Fire, Los Angeles County

Santa Clarita

• 6,049 acres, 65% contained

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 6 (Estes) assigned



Liberty Fire, Riverside County

Murrieta

• 300 acres, 90% contained



Skirball Fire, Los Angeles County

North of Brentwood

• 475 acres, 50% contained