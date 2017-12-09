Merry Days & Holly Nights at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Two Weeks of Festivities at Merry Days & Holly Nights

Olympic Valley, Calif.- Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is celebrating its second annual Merry Days & Holly Nights, two weeks of spirited events and activities December 16-31.

Merry Days & Holly Nights will bring Santa to town along with spectacular music and dance performances, delicious Farm-to-Table Dinners, parties, fireworks to ring in the New Year and much more.

New this year, Merry Days & Holly Nights will include a Reindeer Games scavenger hunt, Winter Solstice Yoga, Brunch with Santa, pre-show cocktail receptions, and a Truckee Dance Factory Show featuring the Twisted Nutcracker. The arts shine this holiday season with a grand performance of Handel's Messiah by the 22 musicians and 40 vocalists of the Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, as well as a big band take on the holiday classics by the 17-piece Reno Jazz Orchestra.



Among other family-friendly events and activities, long-beloved events will continue to light up the season, such as Moonlit Snowshoe Tour & Dinners at Alpine Meadows and skiing with Olympian Jonny Moseley at both Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows. With over 6,000 acres of skiable terrain across two mountains, slopeside lodging at the Village at Squaw Valley, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is the place to be for an all-in-one holiday getaway.

Schedule of events for Merry Days & Holly Nights.

December 16

* "Merry Days and Holly Nights Opening Ceremonies," a parade of festivities amidst the Village at Squaw Valley and Merry Wonderland featuring Santa, a singing Christmas Tree, fire dancers, chorus singers, and complimentary tastings of Squaw's Village and Mountain dining establishments

December 17

* December 17-25 - "Santa on the Slopes and in the Village," a series of activities including sleigh rides, carolers, and more

* December 17-23 - "Mini-rail Polar Express train rides through Ice Garden," a free train ride through icy sculptures of penguins, reindeer, stars, and more

* December 17-24 - "Horse-drawn Sleigh Rides," dash through the snow with a jingle horse & all between Merry Wonderland and the Village at Squaw Valley

December 18

* December 18-19 - "The Twisted Nutcracker and the Tale of the Rat King," a fun and festive twist on the timeless tradition of the Nutcracker

December 20

* "Reno Jazz Orchestra Performance," a 17-piece jazz band performance with a pre-show cocktail hour hosted by Santa

December 21

* "Community Christmas Concert," a blues enthused holiday soiree with legendary local artists covering Christmas classics by B.B. King, Nat King Cole, John Lennon, Nina Simone, Eric Clapton, and more

December 22

* "Deck the Yogi," an all levels, family-friendly yoga session sponsored by Wanderlust Yoga held in the lavish Merry Wonderland with live music, great views of snowy mountains, and lots of holiday cheer

* December 26-31 - "Holiday Après Music," gather with family and friends to enjoy a cocktail or cocoa and live music from local musicians at Plaza Bar at Squaw Valley and Alpine Bar at Alpine Meadows.

* "Ugly Sweater Après Party," celebrating Christmas cheer in all its knitted ugly sweater glory at Squaw Valley's Plaza Bar. Costume contest winner receives a pair of Head skis.

December 23

* "Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus Performance of Messiah," an unforgettable evening of classical music and elegance featuring 22 musicians and 40 voices

Christmas Eve, December 24

* "Brunch with Santa in Merry Wonderland," a delightful buffet of locally-sourced holiday favorites

December 26

* December 26-31 - "Ski & Ride with Olympian Jonny Moseley," a chance to hit the slopes with Olympic Gold Medalist Jonny Moseley, followed by après on the mountain

* December 26-27 - "Moonlit Snowshoe Tour & Dinner," a snowshoe tour under the winter moonlight to an intimate dinner at the mid-mountain Chalet at Alpine Meadows

December 28

* "Farm to Table Dinner with Olympians," a cozy, family-friendly dinner with some of the region's most renown athletes

December 29

* "Farm to Table Dinner + Movie," a cozy, family-friendly dinner by a grand fireplace and a movie

December 30

* "Retro Ski Outfits and Après Party Hosted by Jonny Moseley," a DJ party featuring a mix of upbeat classics from the 60's, 70's and 80's while judges scout for the best retro ski outfit

December 31

* "New Year's Eve Celebration at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows," an epic celebration featuring live music, fireworks, family-friendly parties and the 14th annual Squaw Prom

For tickets and more information about Merry Days & Holly Nights, visit www.squawalpine/holidays.com.