Lower Cost Electricity Anticipated for Some Placer County Residents

Enrollment Notices Mailed to Some Residents in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, CA - In December, residents and businesses will receive the first of several notices informing them about the coming change in their electric energy supply from Pioneer Community Energy (Pioneer).

Auburn, Colfax, Lincoln, Loomis, Rocklin and Placer County have partnered to provide lower cost electricity to the residents and businesses within their jurisdictions.

Every customer will continue to receive a PG&E bill that will show Pioneer Community Energy as the provider of the electricity generation. All payments will continue to be sent to PG&E. PG&E will continue to transmit and deliver the electricity, maintain the power lines, and respond to all service needs, such as power outages.

"Instead of being beholden to a statewide entity subject to the whims of its stockholders, the Pioneer Board establishes local control over electricity rates and will be able to design programs that meet the needs of the residents and businesses in Placer County." said Supervisor Jennifer Montgomery, Chair of the Pioneer Community Energy Governing Board. "With local control, we can provide lower and more stable rates and do more to meet the local goals and priorities of our communities."

Enrollment starts in February 2018, and will be automatic, to ensure fair and equal access to the benefits of Pioneer electricity rates and programs for all ratepayers. All residents and businesses in the service territory then have the choice to continue receiving the benefits of Pioneer Community Energy, or to remain with PG&E. For more information, visit www.pioneercommunityenergy.ca.gov or call 1 (844) YES - PIONEEER (1-844-937-4766), toll free.