Gold Country Wildlife Rescue Seeks Volunteers and Interns
Opportunity To Learn Skills In Wildlife Rehabilitation
AUBURN - As the new year approaches, it is not just humans who are preparing. Thousands of wild animals begin their preparations for a new baby season. Wild birds find their mates, building nests for their young, while our native Western Grey Squirrels near the beginning of their breeding season.
Gold Country Wildlife Rescue (GCWR) is a non-profit, volunteer-based, wildlife rehabilitation center, located in Auburn, California. As the wild residents in our communities begin to grow their families, GCWR begins its preparations for a smooth busy season! This organization takes in over 3,500 wild animals each year, rehabilitates them, and returns them to their wild habitats. Animals come from all over northern California in need of medical treatment, food and water, or even a surrogate parent.
GCWR is seeking the assistance of dedicated individuals to help support these animals in need. Volunteers and interns will have the unique opportunity to learn about the natural histories and caretaking procedures for dozens of wildlife species. No previous animal experience is required to volunteer, as GCWR provides all training through a comprehensive and hands-on program! Come learn the basics of feeding young songbirds or become an expert baby squirrel feeder! Not comfortable being hands-on with wildlife? Find your home in one of our non-direct animal positions. Event participation, administration, or wildlife transportation is always a huge help. Whatever your skills, you will find a home in the GCWR volunteer family.
Trainings are beginning now! Join us for a remarkable year full of heartwarming releases and amazing new experiences. Age and physical requirements vary based on volunteer positions.
Aspiring wildlife heroes may contact us for more information by emailing our volunteer coordinator at: Volunteers@goldcountrywildliferescue.org or apply on our website at http://www.goldcountrywildliferescue.org/volunteer/
"Interning at GCWR was one of the best opportunities I had as a student. It became more than a graduation requirement, it became my passion."
--Sandra Foreman, 2017 Summer Intern
