TobyMac Tour Coming to Sacramento and Reno
TobyMac's Popular "HITS DEEP Tour" To Return To 29 Arenas In Early 2018
Sacramento,CA, - Seven-time GRAMMY winner TobyMac will once again bring his dynamic "HITS DEEP Tour" to 29 markets next year, alongside a talent-packed line up including Danny Gokey, Mandisa, Ryan Stevenson and Finding Favour.
The 2018 "HITS DEEP Tour" is a partnership with K-LOVE, Air1, Awakening Events and Food for the Hungry. Kicking off at Oklahoma City's Chesapeake Energy Arena in late January, the "HITS DEEP Tour" will wrap in mid-March after stops in San Diego, Denver, Seattle, Minneapolis, San Antonio, Birmingham and more. Tickets are on sale now and for more information, visit www.TobyMac.com.
TobyMac's GRAMMY earning latest album, THIS IS NOT A TEST, has continued to roll out a string of radio favorites this year including the chart-topper "Love Broke Thru" and the current top 10 track "Light Shine Bright" featuring Hollyn.
2018 "HITS DEEP Tour" Dates
* all dates subject to change
1/30/18 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
2/1/18 Rio Rancho, NM Santa Ana Star Center
2/2/18 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
2/3/18 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
2/8/18 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
2/9/18 Ontario, CA Citizens Business Bank Arena
2/10/18 Reno, NV Reno Events Center
2/11/18 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
2/13/18 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
2/15/18 Kennewick, WA Toyota Center
2/16/18 Seattle, WA Key Arena
2/17/18 Portland, OR Moda Center
2/18/18 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
2/22/18 Denver, CO Denver Coliseum
2/23/18 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
2/24/18 Moline, IL iWireless Center
2/25/18 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
3/1/18 Milwaukee, WI University of Wisconsin Milwaukee
3/2/18 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena
3/3/18 Saint Charles, MO Family Arena
3/4/18 Grand Rapids, MI The Van Andel Arena
3/8/18 Belton, TX Bell County Expo Center
3/9/18 Lubbock, TX United Super Market Arena
3/10/18 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center
3/11/18 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
3/15/18 Jonesboro, AR ASU Convocation Center
3/16/18 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center
3/17/18 Birmingham, AL BJCC Arena
3/18/18 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center
About TobyMac
With more than 11 million units in career sales and a whopping seven GRAMMY Awards, TobyMac's career continues on the fast track. His most recent studio album, THIS IS NOT A TEST garnered a GRAMMY Award, Billboard Music Award nomination and a high marking debut at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200. Each one of his previous five studio solo projects have achieved Gold certification, a first for an artist in the history of his label, Capitol Christian Music Group. Among those honored with Gold certification, EYE ON IT, which debuted atop the Billboard 200, only the third ever Christian album to do so. His previous live DVD, ALIVE & TRANSPORTED, is RIAA Certified platinum and received a GRAMMY award. HITS DEEP LIVE, his newest LIVE CD/DVD is available now.
