WinterWonderGrass Music and Brew Festival Tickets On Sale

The Devil Makes Three, Railroad Earth, The Infamous Stringdusters and Elephant Revival to Headline

Olympic Valley, Calif., - Silhouetted against the snowy Sierra Nevada, WinterWonderGrass Festival returns for its 4th year at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows with headlining artists The Devil Makes Three, Railroad Earth, The Infamous Stringdusters and Elephant Revival.

WinterWonderGrass has niched itself in the mountain lifestyle, producing a three day bluegrass and craft beer festival at the base of Squaw Valley, becoming the country's premier winter festival.

"There is really nowhere on earth like Squaw Valley, a space where we are instantly reminded of our place in time and within Mother Nature. The entire WinterWonderGrass team humbly appreciates the opportunity to light up the existing magic, layering in waves of natural and authentic melodies and inspiring the gathering of the community. It always feels like coming home!" - Founder Scott Stoughton

With four stages the festival hosts more than 25 artists, including The California Honeydrops, The Steep Canyon Rangers, Fruition and The Brothers Comatose as well as The Shook Twins, The Lil Smokies and Horseshoes and Hand Grenades. The three large heated beer halls; Jamboree, Pickin' Perch and The SoapBox are filled with bluegrass bands and pickers including; Jon Stickley Trio, Grant Farm, Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellys and the Rapidgrass. Special guests Vince Herman from Leftover Salmon and Bridget Law from Elephant Revival will be joining the WinterWonderGrass All-Stars plus sitting in with artists throughout the weekend.

Partnering with WinterWonderGrass Tahoe as the 2018 Presenting Brew Sponsor is Sierra Nevada Brewing. In addition, 20 California and Nevada breweries will join the beer tastings each day 2pm-5pm. The beer tastings will be hosted in the three beer halls where artists warm up the tents with collaborative and thunderous jams throughout the day.

Committed to offsetting the environmental impact of the event, the festival achieved and 85 percent waste diversion rate in 2017, diverting much of its generated waste from landfills and into composting and recycling programs. A Klean Kanteen stainless steel commemorative festival mug is included with each three-day festival ticket dramatically reducing single-use plastics.

Throughout the weekend, WinterWonderGrass will host "pop-up" bluegrass jams on the snow-covered peaks as well as spontaneous collaborations in the scenic Aerial Tram with festival artists, spreading the contagious energy all around the mountain. Squaw Valley will be offering a three day lift ticket valid with the purchase of the three day festival ticket, starting at $199. The lift tickets will be good for use from April 4th through the end of the season.

Aligning with local North Lake Tahoe charitable organizations, The Shane McConkey Foundation, Tahoe Food Hub and Arts for The Schools, the festival looks to give back to the community. WinterWonderGrass is a family focused event with a vibrant kids' zone including face painting, hula hooping, acro yoga and crafts. Children under the age of 12 and seniors over the age of 75 are admitted free to the festival.

Spilling over into the local community and businesses, WinterWonderGrass also brings late night shows around The Village at Squaw Valley and North Lake Tahoe each night after the festival. All late night tickets will be sold separately and line up to be announced at a later date.

The festival has sold out the past three years and is expected to sell out again this year. Three-day general admission festival ticket prices start at $169 and VIP three-day tickets start at $339 for a limited time. All three-day festival tickets include the commemorative festival mug, three hours of beer tastings each day and live music from 2-10 pm. All tickets are on-sale at www.winterwondergrass.com