263,000 Acres Already Torched in Southern California Fires
263,000 Acres, 1,200 Structures Destroyed to date
Over 9,000 firefighters remain on the line, successfully making progress in containment of several of the fires that sparked last week in southern California. As of today, these fires have burned nearly 263,000 acres and destroyed over 1,200 structures.
Red Flag Warnings and a Fire Weather Watch remain in effect Los Angeles and Ventura counties and will continue throughout the rest of the week. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-25 mph today and by tomorrow reaching upwards of 50 mph gusts. Humidity during the day remains in the single digits at 2 to 6% with very poor overnight recovery. Dry conditions have prompted Red Flag Warnings into the Sierra Nevada and Kern areas due to extremely low humidity. Warm and dry conditions continue across the state, with no chance of precipitation in the current forecast.
Tune into verified sources of information for the latest on wildfires and any evacuations near you. Stay informed and aware. Listen to your radio/TV for announcements from law enforcement and emergency personnel.
Fires of Note
Thomas Fire, Ventura/Santa Barbara County
Santa Paula
• 237,500 acres, 25% contained
• Evacuations and road closures in effect
• 18,000 homes threatened, 95,000 residents evacuated
• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) assigned
Lilac Fire, San Diego County
Bonsall
• 4,100 acres, 95% contained
• Evacuations and road closures have been lifted
• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Gouvea) assigned
Creek Fire, Los Angeles County
Kagel Canyon
• 15,619 acres, 98% contained
• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 (Bravo)
Rye Fire, Los Angeles County **FINAL**
Santa Clarita
• 6,049 acres, 100% contained
Skirball Fire, Los Angeles County
North of Brentwood
• 422 acres, 90% contained
