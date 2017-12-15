Folsom City Council Picks Mayor and Vice Mayor

Miklos, Sheldon Selected Folsom Mayor, Vice Mayor

Folsom, CA - The Folsom City Council unanimously selected Steve Miklos as mayor and Ernie Sheldon as vice mayor at the Dec. 12 City Council meeting. The one-year terms are effective immediately.



"I am grateful and honored to serve again as Folsom's mayor," said Miklos. "The upcoming year will bring new businesses, infrastructure projects, parks and a new fire station to Folsom, as well as the return of the Amgen Tour of California. I look forward to serving as mayor during an exciting time in our community."



Miklos has served on the Folsom City Council since 1994, including ten terms as mayor and five terms as vice mayor. He is a director and former chair of the Sacramento Area Council of Governments and vice president of the Association of California Cities Aligned with Public Safety.



He has also served as chair of the Local Agency Formation Commission, the Sacramento Transportation Authority, the Folsom El Dorado County JPA and the Capital Southeast Connector JPA. He is chair of the Folsom Economic Development Corporation.



Miklos is a licensed California Real Estate Broker and started Bentley Mortgage and Real Estate Services in Folsom in 1987. He is a retired paramedic/firefighter.



Sheldon was elected to the City Council in 2008 after serving on the City's Parks and Recreation Commission for two decades and Planning Commission for two years. He is a 32-year resident of Folsom who is well known for his long-term service to the community. Sheldon has served as Executive Director of the Folsom Athletic Association for the past 20 years. A former Library Commissioner, he was one of the original directors of the Friends of the Folsom Library.



Sheldon has a Master's Degree in Management from the University of Nebraska. He served in the United States Air Force for 33 years. He retired as a Lt. Colonel with a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal and an Air Force Commendation Medal with five clusters.



For more information about the Folsom City Council, visit www.folsom.ca.us.