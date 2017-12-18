Firefighters Battle California's 3rd Largest Fire in History
295,000+ Acres Already Burned
Over 8,400 firefighters are battling the 3rd largest and 7th most destructive fire in State history, the 270,500 acre Thomas Fire. As of today over 295,000 acres have burned and nearly 1,300 structures have been destroyed since Monday, December 4th.
Red flag warnings that were in effect over the weekend have been lifted. Weather conditions over the Thomas Fire will be moderate. Winds are expected to be more favorable over the next 24 hours, between 10-20 mph. Humidity will be higher than it has been in the past two weeks only decreasing down to 30%. December has been an exceptionally dry month with no rain in the current forecast.
As residents begin to return home there are things to look out for. Lock under porches and check the roof and exterior areas for sparks or embers. Check for fire damage to your home, turn off all appliances and make sure the meter is not damaged before turning on the main circuit breaker.
California Fires of Note
Thomas Fire, Ventura/Santa Barbara County
Santa Paula
• 270,500 acres, 45% contained
• Evacuations and road closures in effect
• 18,000 homes threatened, 104,000 residents evacuated
• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) assigned
Creek Fire, Los Angeles County
Kagel Canyon
• 15,619 acres, 98% contained
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News Headlines2018 Kia Rio: Check out this no-frills versionRoseville, CA,- It's been quite a while since we were reaching for a door handle to manually roll down a window, yet that was the case recently with the no-frills version of the 2018 Kia Rio.
Roseville Gas Prices Drop Heading Into Holiday WeekRoseville, CA, - Gas prices continue to drop in Roseville offering some slight cost savings as motorists head into the holiday and vacation week ahead.
Firefighters Battle California's 3rd Largest Fire in HistoryCalifornia Fire Updates 2017: Over 8,400 firefighters are battling the 3rd largest and 7th most destructive fire in State history, the 270,500 acre Thomas Fire
Placer County's New Committee for Lodging Tax FundingAuburn, CA, - Lodging taxes collected from overnight guests in eastern Placer County have long been allocated for local, visitor-serving projects to benefit its tourism-based economy
Placer Public Health Laboratory Seeks Cost Effective FutureAuburn, CA, - Placer County will seek a more sustainable model for public health laboratory services, with a recent vote by the Board of Supervisors allowing staff to move forward
World Renowned Neonatologist to Lead Pediatrics Dept. at UC Davis(Sacramento, Calif.)-Satyan Lakshminrusimha, a world renowned neonatologist, has been named chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the UC Davis School of Medicine
In Cancer, Talking About Bad News Can Be Good(Sacramento, Calif.) - Giving bad news is never easy, especially when it's life or death. But when an oncologist delivers a poor prognosis to a cancer patient, does it harm their relationship?
Folsom City Council Picks Mayor and Vice MayorFolsom, CA - The Folsom City Council unanimously selected Steve Miklos as mayor and Ernie Sheldon as vice mayor at the Dec. 12 City Council meeting
Roseville Paying 20 Percent More for ThisRoseville, CA, - Roseville gas prices dipped again slightly this past week offering motorists a slight reprieve since the gas tax went into effect on November 1
263,000 Acres Already Torched in Southern California FiresCalifornia Fire Updates 2017: Over 9,000 firefighters remain on the line, successfully making progress in containment of several of the fires that sparked last week in southern California
WinterWonderGrass Music and Brew Festival Tickets On SaleOlympic Valley, Calif., - Silhouetted against the snowy Sierra Nevada, WinterWonderGrass Festival returns for its 4th year at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows with headlining artists
TobyMac Tour Coming to Sacramento and RenoSacramento,CA, - Seven-time GRAMMY winner TobyMac will once again bring his dynamic "HITS DEEP Tour" to 29 markets next year, alongside a talent-packed line up
NEWS: In Case You Missed It