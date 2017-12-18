Firefighters Battle California's 3rd Largest Fire in History

295,000+ Acres Already Burned

Over 8,400 firefighters are battling the 3rd largest and 7th most destructive fire in State history, the 270,500 acre Thomas Fire. As of today over 295,000 acres have burned and nearly 1,300 structures have been destroyed since Monday, December 4th.



Red flag warnings that were in effect over the weekend have been lifted. Weather conditions over the Thomas Fire will be moderate. Winds are expected to be more favorable over the next 24 hours, between 10-20 mph. Humidity will be higher than it has been in the past two weeks only decreasing down to 30%. December has been an exceptionally dry month with no rain in the current forecast.

As residents begin to return home there are things to look out for. Lock under porches and check the roof and exterior areas for sparks or embers. Check for fire damage to your home, turn off all appliances and make sure the meter is not damaged before turning on the main circuit breaker.

California Fires of Note

Thomas Fire, Ventura/Santa Barbara County

Santa Paula

• 270,500 acres, 45% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• 18,000 homes threatened, 104,000 residents evacuated

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) assigned

Creek Fire, Los Angeles County

Kagel Canyon

• 15,619 acres, 98% contained