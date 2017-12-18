Roseville Gas Prices Drop Heading Into Holiday Week

Roseville, CA, - Gas prices continue to drop in Roseville offering some slight cost savings as motorists head into the holiday and vacation week ahead. Here's the current and updated list of low prices leaders in Roseville.

Sacramento, CA, December 18- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.95/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.41/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 44.9 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 12.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 12.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 17.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on December 18 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.50/g in 2016, $2.45/g in 2015, $2.69/g in 2014, $3.43/g in 2013 and $3.39/g in 2012.



Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $2.96/g, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01/g.

Modesto- $2.90/g, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.95/g.

Oakland- $3.12/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.15/g.



"As we approach Christmas, average gas prices in the U.S. have fallen to their lowest point in 110 days, just as Hurricane Harvey began causing prices to spike, not exactly the Christmas gift some hoped for, but it's about time nonetheless," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "As long as demand for gasoline continues to weaken, gasoline inventories will continue growing and it'll be the gift that keeps on giving. In addition, the gap between prices today and a year ago is also at its narrowest in months, highlighting that prices are moving in the right direction for many. As we look towards our annual Fuel Outlook being released just after the New Year, there are some bright spots along with some concerns that lay ahead for 2018."

