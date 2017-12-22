Sutter Health's Adopt-a-Family program Helps Families In Need

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital supports families in need during holidays

Auburn, CA,- Holiday spirit was on display this month as employees from Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and affiliates throughout Sutter Health generously donated thousands of holiday gifts to families in need as part of Sutter Health's Adopt-a-Family program. Truckloads of gifts were delivered to more than 250 families in 10 counties in time for Christmas.

"It is an amazing thing to see boxes upon boxes of gifts pour in from our employees to help families that may not have experienced Christmas without our support," said Russ Sato, director of ancillary services and business development who helped organized gift donations at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. "When these gifts arrive at the homes of the families on Christmas, the children wake up and believe that something magical happened and it is so heartwarming to be a part of that."

Sutter Health has supported the Adopt-a-Family program for the past 10 years, generously providing needed supplies and gifts to less fortunate families from Yuba County to Merced counties.

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital sponsored those families served by Kids First and Lincoln Lighthouse, which support low income and families experiencing hardship in Placer County.

"It's about giving those families in need a little help and joy this holiday season," said Mitch Hanna, CEO of Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. "It is a wonderful feeling to see how Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital employees have gone above and beyond to help make Christmas a joyous time for so many."

Each year, Sutter Health partners with local agencies and receives a wish list from participating families for employees to shop from. Gifts range from the bare necessities such as clothes, shoes, coats and sweaters to fun items for the kids including toys, sports equipment, electronics, movies and games. Partner agencies include Nexus Youth & Family Services, Valley Crisis Center, Kids First, Child Abuse Prevention Council, Lincoln Lighthouse, Women's Center Youth and Family Services, Fighting Back Partnership, Haven Women's Center of Stanislaus, Yolo County Children's Alliance and Hand of Hope.

"Not only does Sutter Health care about our patients, but we also care about those who are less fortunate," said Sato. "I am proud to be part of an organization that comes together for our patients, our communities and our families to improve lives and provide holiday cheer."