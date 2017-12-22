New tax bill will have limited impact on Sacramento homeowners
Local Real Estate Updates
Roseville, CA,- There has been a fair amount of chatter about how the tax overhaul, being signed by the President, will hurt homeownership and those of us who own homes in California. This all centered on the tax deduction of mortgage interest but that provision of the tax bill has been limited. As a result I don't expect a big effect on home buying here in the Sacramento area. There will be some impact in the very expensive neighborhoods.
Under the new plan, buyers can deduct interest on mortgages up to $750,000 on homes purchased after December 15. Homes purchased before then are not affected. Unless you are considering buying a home and borrowing more than $750,000 the change on mortgage interest deductions has no impact on you. I suspect, if you are borrowing a million dollars to buy a home, the write-off is not a major concern.
Of perhaps more concern is the proposed combined cap of $10,000 in deductions for state income and property taxes. Just yesterday I showed a home in Lincoln and with Mello Roos with a total tax bill in excess of $8,000. This was a home on the market for less than $500,000 so it is reasonable to expect this provision of the tax bill will have some impact on homebuyers and particularly in areas with high supplemental taxes.
Some experts are concerned with the new tax bill adding to the federal deficit which would put upward pressure on interest including mortgage rates. In addition, I have heard real estate experts are worried buyer will want to buy less expensive homes because the standard deduction is doubling and with fewer people itemizing and using mortgage interest as a deduction.
Over all we don't see the changes in the tax laws having any significant impact on our housing market. If you feel differently, I would love to hear from you. I can be reached at the MagnumOne Realty office in Roseville, 916-899-6571, or by email to JulieJ@Jalone.com.
About Realtor Julie Jalone
Julie Jalone, wife and mother living in Rocklin, is an experienced professional Realtor ® serving
the Greater Sacramento area including Placer, El Dorado, Yolo and Yuba counties.
Julie may be reached online at www.jalone.com or by calling (916) 276-6883
Check out her daily web blog: Keep it Real in Sacramento
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesNew tax bill will have limited impact on Sacramento homeownersSacramento area Realtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about the new tax bill and what impact if any it will have on homeowners and the housing market in the Sacramento area.
Sutter Health's Adopt-a-Family program Helps Families In NeedAuburn, CA,- Holiday spirit was on display this month as employees from Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and affiliates throughout Sutter Health generously donated thousands of holiday gifts
University Withdraws from Placer County PlansRoseville, CA, - The University Development Foundation and the University of Warwick have announced that the University of Warwick has decided to withdraw from the effort to establish
2018 Kia Rio: Check out this no-frills versionRoseville, CA,- It's been quite a while since we were reaching for a door handle to manually roll down a window, yet that was the case recently with the no-frills version of the 2018 Kia Rio.
Roseville Gas Prices Drop Heading Into Holiday WeekRoseville, CA, - Gas prices continue to drop in Roseville offering some slight cost savings as motorists head into the holiday and vacation week ahead.
Firefighters Battle California's 3rd Largest Fire in HistoryCalifornia Fire Updates 2017: Over 8,400 firefighters are battling the 3rd largest and 7th most destructive fire in State history, the 270,500 acre Thomas Fire
Placer County's New Committee for Lodging Tax FundingAuburn, CA, - Lodging taxes collected from overnight guests in eastern Placer County have long been allocated for local, visitor-serving projects to benefit its tourism-based economy
Placer Public Health Laboratory Seeks Cost Effective FutureAuburn, CA, - Placer County will seek a more sustainable model for public health laboratory services, with a recent vote by the Board of Supervisors allowing staff to move forward
World Renowned Neonatologist to Lead Pediatrics Dept. at UC Davis(Sacramento, Calif.)-Satyan Lakshminrusimha, a world renowned neonatologist, has been named chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the UC Davis School of Medicine
In Cancer, Talking About Bad News Can Be Good(Sacramento, Calif.) - Giving bad news is never easy, especially when it's life or death. But when an oncologist delivers a poor prognosis to a cancer patient, does it harm their relationship?
Folsom City Council Picks Mayor and Vice MayorFolsom, CA - The Folsom City Council unanimously selected Steve Miklos as mayor and Ernie Sheldon as vice mayor at the Dec. 12 City Council meeting
Roseville Paying 20 Percent More for ThisRoseville, CA, - Roseville gas prices dipped again slightly this past week offering motorists a slight reprieve since the gas tax went into effect on November 1
NEWS: In Case You Missed It