Roseville Temps Up, Gas Prices Down
Roseville, CA,- Warmer than normal temps in Roseville and falling gas prices are good news for local residents taking to the road to kick off the 2018 New Year. For deal seekers, check out the latest low prices leaderboard for Roseville gas prices.
|Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, January 2- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.91/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.48/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 30.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 11.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 13.6 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 2 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.61/g in 2017, $2.57/g in 2016, $2.53/g in 2015, $3.54/g in 2014 and $3.46/g in 2013.
Areas in California and their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $2.92/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.91/g.
Modesto- $2.90/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.90/g.
Oakland- $3.10/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.11/g.
"It's mostly a happy New Year as gas prices remain in the low-to-mid $2 per gallon range, but it's not quite as happy as could be as it's the priciest start to a New Year since 2014," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "2017 wrapped up a fairly tame year, but keep in mind oil prices are among the highest we've witnessed in over two years, and we're in the middle of a severe cold snap, one which is likely to drive up demand for heating oil, propane and other petroleum products, which is certainly a bullish start to the year. GasBuddy's 2018 Annual Fuel Outlook, being released tomorrow morning, will be giving motorists a good look at what to expect in the year ahead. In looking at our own report card from our 2017 Fuel Outlook, we had forecast a yearly average gas price of $2.49 per gallon, and were less than 10 cents away from hitting it head on. Anyone who's got a tank to fill- whether gas or diesel- will want to stay in the know for what's coming in the year ahead."
About GasBuddy
GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 70 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesSkull and Roses Festival to Celebrate the Music Grateful Dead at Ventura County FairgroundsSkull and Roses is a celebration of community, a community generated by the music of the Grateful Dead. Our music.
Beatles vs. Stones tribute show comes to Paradise February 19PARADISE, CA - The debate between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones has been going on ever since they first crossed paths on the charts 53 years ago
Roseville Temps Up, Gas Prices DownRoseville, CA,- Warmer than normal temps in Roseville and falling gas prices are good news for local residents taking to the road
Redesigned Honda Odyssey better than everRoseville, CA,- The 2018 Honda Odyssey has been completely redesigned.
Lexus GS 350 remains stylish sedanRoseville, CA,- Every version of the GS 350 features a luxury interior, first-rate technology and fine driving characteristics, resulting in a vehicle that can hang with many of its rivals.
New tax bill will have limited impact on Sacramento homeownersSacramento area Realtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about the new tax bill and what impact if any it will have on homeowners and the housing market in the Sacramento area.
Sutter Health's Adopt-a-Family program Helps Families In NeedAuburn, CA,- Holiday spirit was on display this month as employees from Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and affiliates throughout Sutter Health generously donated thousands of holiday gifts
University Withdraws from Placer County PlansRoseville, CA, - The University Development Foundation and the University of Warwick have announced that the University of Warwick has decided to withdraw from the effort to establish
2018 Kia Rio: Check out this no-frills versionRoseville, CA,- It's been quite a while since we were reaching for a door handle to manually roll down a window, yet that was the case recently with the no-frills version of the 2018 Kia Rio.
Roseville Gas Prices Drop Heading Into Holiday WeekRoseville, CA, - Gas prices continue to drop in Roseville offering some slight cost savings as motorists head into the holiday and vacation week ahead.
Firefighters Battle California's 3rd Largest Fire in HistoryCalifornia Fire Updates 2017: Over 8,400 firefighters are battling the 3rd largest and 7th most destructive fire in State history, the 270,500 acre Thomas Fire
Placer County's New Committee for Lodging Tax FundingAuburn, CA, - Lodging taxes collected from overnight guests in eastern Placer County have long been allocated for local, visitor-serving projects to benefit its tourism-based economy
NEWS: In Case You Missed It