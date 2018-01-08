Rooster Tails Fishing Club Guest Speaker Bill Clapp
Explore Bait Fishing for Delta Sturgeon
Auburn, CA, - The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on January 19th. This event is open to club members, spouses, and non-member guests.
Doors to the Lodge will open at 7:00 a.m. to share fresh brewed coffee. A fantastic $15 wide-selection buffet breakfast is served at 8:00 am followed by the 9:00 am guest speaker Bill Clapp of Bill's Sportfishing and Guide Service. Bill will conduct a seminar for club members and guests on the science of bait fishing for Delta sturgeon. His presentation will include tackle, rigging, baits, and strategies you need to hook into some hard fighting diamond-backs!
Bill is one of the true fishing guide legions with more than 30 years fishing Northern California's fresh and saltwater species. He holds US Coast Guard Master Licensed and fishes all twelve months of the year for multiple species of game fish. Over his many years he has put his clients onto quality and often trophy-size fish especially sturgeon. Whether trolling for Salmon and Stripers on the Sacramento River, the lower American, or Feather River, trolling or bait fishing for Stripers and Sturgeon on the Delta, or fishing the Bay or Ocean you'll find Bill on the water or doing his maintenance on the boats." Northern California is not only my home but a playground for what I Love to do, FISH!!"
The 30 year old, 200+ members Rooster Tails Fishing Club of Northern California, Inc. is a non-profit organization that meets the third Friday of each month to educate, entertain, and enhance fishing experience. Unlike many bass and fly fishing clubs that concentrate on very specific types of fishing, the Rooster Tails Fishing Club provides a balanced mix of fishing techniques presented by fishing experts targeting a variety of fish species on multiple types of waters. For more information contact Jim, Club Chairman, at 530-887-0479 or visit the club's web site at www.roostertailsfishingclub.org.
