Douglas Corporate Center in Roseville Acquired
Acquisition Marks Venture's Third Foray into Roseville Area
ROSEVILLE, CA - The developer Barker Pacific Group (BPG) and investment firm WHI Real Estate Partners L.P. (WHIREP) have acquired Douglas Corporate Center in Roseville, CA-the venture's third Class-A office acquisition in the area. Totaling 213,982 square feet, the two-building complex further solidifies BPG and WHIREP's presence in the burgeoning Roseville market. This purchase brings BPG and WHIREP's office space ownership in Roseville to just under 600,000 square feet, making them one of largest office building owners in the area.
Located at 2901 Douglas Boulevard in Roseville's Douglas Corridor, the complex is in a convenient and desirable location for tenants and visitors. The venture's other Roseville projects include nearby Olympus Corporate Centre and Lava Ridge Business Park.
"Douglas Corporate Center is another promising Roseville asset and we're excited to begin modernizing and managing the project," says Michael Barker, Managing Director and CEO of BPG. "The complex has an impressive list of current tenants, including New York Life Insurance, Ernst & Young LLP and Kratos Defense. We see a great opportunity to add value to this property, and we look forward to further investing in the Roseville market."
No brokers were involved in the acquisition of Douglas Corporate Center-the joint venture purchased the property through auction, and secured debt financing from BBVA Compass Bank. Chris Lemmon and Zac Collie of Newmark Cornish & Carey will handle leasing for the property, continuing their relationship with Barker Pacific's Roseville office portfolio.
"With the acquisition of Douglas Corporate, BPG and WHIREP are proud to be one of the largest owners and operators of office space in Roseville," says Barker. "The city has been and continues to be an attractive office market, and we're excited to play a larger role in the future of this emerging area."
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesPlacer Wine Trail New Website Gears Up for Fun in 2018AUBURN, CA - The members of the Placer County Vintners Association, which hosts and promotes the Trail, had barrels of fun creating new site.
Roseville Gas Prices Nudging HigherRoseville, CA,- Gas prices in Roseville have reversed direction this past week with prices at the pump nudging slightly higher
Hyundai Santa Fe offers versatilityRoseville, CA, - One of Hyundai's more impressive vehicles is the Santa Fe, a sport utility vehicle that seats five to seven people, depending on the model chosen.
Auschwitz's Youngest Child Survivor of the Holocaust To Speak in RosevilleROSEVILLE - The youngest survivor of Nazi Germany's most notorious concentration camp will be speaking on Wednesday, Jan. 31, in Roseville as part of an ongoing effort for survivors
Douglas Corporate Center in Roseville AcquiredROSEVILLE, CA - The developer Barker Pacific Group (BPG) and investment firm WHI Real Estate Partners L.P. (WHIREP) have acquired Douglas Corporate Center in Roseville
Rooster Tails Fishing Club Guest Speaker Bill ClappAuburn, CA, - The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on January 19th.
WJU Warriors Reach Top 25 following Hot StartROCKLIN, Calif. - The Jessup men's basketball team has done it again achieving national recognition the third year in a row starting the 2017 season with a program-best 14-2 start
Skull and Roses Festival to Celebrate the Grateful Dead at Ventura County FairgroundsSkull and Roses is a celebration of community, a community generated by the music of the Grateful Dead. Our music.
Beatles vs. Stones tribute show comes to Paradise February 19PARADISE, CA - The debate between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones has been going on ever since they first crossed paths on the charts 53 years ago
Roseville Temps Up, Gas Prices DownRoseville, CA,- Warmer than normal temps in Roseville and falling gas prices are good news for local residents taking to the road
Redesigned Honda Odyssey better than everRoseville, CA,- The 2018 Honda Odyssey has been completely redesigned.
Lexus GS 350 remains stylish sedanRoseville, CA,- Every version of the GS 350 features a luxury interior, first-rate technology and fine driving characteristics, resulting in a vehicle that can hang with many of its rivals.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It